2020 Euros, Copa America postponed until 2021

The highly-anticipated international tournaments that were on the schedule for this summer will not be played.

Not this year, anyway.

It was announced on Tuesday morning that the upcoming UEFA European Championship and Copa America have been moved from 2020 to 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Both competitions were slated to start in June, but have been postponed by 12 months because of the ongoing situation worldwide and the desire to try and finish European league seasons this summer.

Both tournaments are now expected to run from June 11, 2021 until July 11, 2021.

Set to be played all across Europe for the first time, the 2020 Euros were slated to start in Rome on June 11 of this year. Italy is currently, however, under a massive nation-wide lockdown in an attempt to avoid further spread of the virus.

The 2020 Copa America, the 47th edition of the South American tournament that was expected to be held in Colombia and Argentina, was set to begin a day later. Both nations recently closed their borders to try and mitigate the threat, though.

