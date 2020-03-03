Almiron registers first brace with Newcastle United

Miguel Almiron’s first two-goal performance for English Premier League side Newcastle United helped the side advance into the FA Cup quarterfinals.

Almiron scored a pair of first-half goals, leading the Magpies to a 3-2 road win over EFL Championship side West Bromwich Albion. It was a strong outing from the Paraguayan who played 71 minutes at the Hawthorns on Tuesday evening.

The opening goal from the midfielder came in the 33rd minute after a superb through ball assist from Allan Saint-Maximin. Almiron picked up the pass and chipped past Jonathan Bond for his first goal of the night.

Almiron’s busy evening wasn’t done as he showed good composure for the second goal of the first-half. Joelinton played a back pass back after being surrounded by West Bromwich defenders, allowing Almiron the chance to rifle a shot into the top-left corner. It was his sixth goal of the season in all competitions.

He also paid tribute to former Atlanta United teammate Josef Martinez with his celebration, following the Veneuzlan’s likely season-ending injury in MLS play last weekend.

Valentino Lazard also recorded his first goal since joining club, giving Newcastle a 3-0 advantage after 47 minutes. Matty Phillips and Kenny Zohore pulled back late goals for Slaven Bilic’s side, but it would be too little too late as Newcastle advanced on a 3-2 scoreline.

Almiron completed 87% of his passes while also winning three duels and making four recoveries. It was a strong showing once again for the 26-year-old in the FA Cup, after scoring two goals already in this year’s competition.

“Almirón looked a top, top player tonight,” Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce said postmatch. “I thought Tino [Lazaro] gave us nice balance on the right hand side. His movement and touch was good. For an hour I was delighted with us against a very decent side. It’s a shame we finished the way we did but we’re in the last 8.”

Tuesday’s victory snapped a four-match winless run for the Magpies in all competitions ahead of Saturday’s trip to Southampton in Premier League play.