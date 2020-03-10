Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Adams, Reyna, and more

RB Leipzig returns to Red Bull Arena this week holding a slim advantage in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie with Tottenham.

Tyler Adams could play a vital role for Julian Nagelsmann’s side after returning to the bench over the weekend from a calf injury. Adams missed out on Leipzig’s 1-0 first-leg win in London back in February, but is back to full health for the Bundesliga hosts. Adams has only totaled 402 minutes of first-team action this season due to adductor and calf injuries, but will look to help Leipzig into the quarterfinals for the second time in club history and first since 2017-18.

Elsewhere, Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund travel to Paris Saint-Germain holding a slim advantage in Champions League play. Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Basel in Europa League action, Lynden Gooch and Sunderland travel to Bristol Rovers, and Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach host Cologne.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

Europe

UEFA Champions League

Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Tottenham on Tuesday.

UEFA Europa League

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Basel on Thursday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Shakhtar Donetsk on Thursday.

Matt Polster and Rangers face Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday.

England

League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Bristol Rovers on Tuesday.

Germany

Bundesliga

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face Cologne on Wednesday.