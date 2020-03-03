Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: McKennie, Dest, and more

Schalke has failed to pick up a win in its last four matches in Bundesliga play, but will seek a major upset in German Cup action this week.

Weston McKennie and the rest of David Wagner’s side host Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the tournament, aiming to break their three-match goalless drought. McKennie has started the last six matches for the club, including a 3-2 win over Hertha Berlin in the Round of 16 of the German Cup. The 21-year-old midfielder has made 22 appearances for Wagner’s team this season in all competitions and has played in both of Schalke’s league losses to Bayern this season.

Elsewhere, Sergino Dest and Ajax will aim for a berth in the KNVB Cup Final while DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face West Bromwich Albion in FA Cup play. Matt Miazga and Reading host Sheffield United in FA Cup play as well. Niko Hamalainen and Kilmarnock take on Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership, Ian Harkes and Dillon Powers are in Scottish Championship play, and Andrija Novakovich will aim for a third consecutive game with a goal.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

England

FA Cup

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday.

Matt Miazga and Reading face Sheffield United on Tuesday.

Christian Pulisic is OUT (Injury) for Chelsea.

Duane Holmes is OUT (Injury) for Derby County.

Germany

DFB Pokal

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen on Wednesday.

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Saarbrucken on Tuesday.

Zack Steffen is OUT (Injury) for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Livorno on Tuesday.

France

Coupe de France

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Rennes face St. Etienne on Thursday.

Netherlands

KNVB Cup

Sergino Dest and Ajax face FC Utrecht on Wednesday.

Denmark

DBU Pokalen

Michael Lansing and Horsens face Silkeborg on Thursday.

Austria

Cup

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg face LASK on Wednesday.

Scotland

Premiership

Niko Hamalainen and Kilmarnock face Aberdeen on Wednesday.

Matt Polster and Rangers face Hamilton Academic on Wednesday.

Championship

Dillon Powers, Ian Harkes and Dundee United face Ayr United on Tuesday.

James Murphy and Arbroath face Dunfermline Athletic on Wednesday.