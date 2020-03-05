Americans Abroad Midweek Rewind: Miazga, Chandler, and more

Three days after making his return to the Reading starting lineup, American defender Matt Miazga played 120 minutes on Tuesday for the Royals against Premier League opposition.

Miazga got the start for Mark Bowen’s side, however could not help Reading from avoiding a 2-1 FA Cup fifth round defeat to Sheffield United. It was a positive sight for Miazga though after he returned last weekend from a month-long injury. The centerback completed 80% of his passes while winning eight of 11 duels on the evening. He won three aerial battles and made three recoveries against several talented Premier League forwards. Reading eventually lost to a 105th minute game winning goal from Billy Sharp and will now refocus their sights on EFL Championship play this Saturday at Birmingham City.

Timmy Chandler started and played 77 minutes for Eintracht Frankfurt in a 2-0 German Cup win over Werder Bremen. It was the club’s first win since a 4-1 Europa League victory over Red Bull Salzburg which now sees Frankfurt wait their opponent in the semifinals.

Andrija Novakovich also started for Frosinone, helping the team to a 2-2 road draw at Livorno. Novakovich completed 81% of his passes while winning six of his 11 duels and winning two fouls.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

England

FA Cup

Matt Miazga started and played 120 minutes in Reading’s 2-1 extra time loss to Sheffield United on Tuesday.

DeAndre Yedlin dressed but did not play in Newcastle United’s 3-2 win over West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday.

Christian Pulisic is OUT (Injury) for Chelsea.

Duane Holmes is OUT (Injury) for Derby County.

Germany

DFB Pokal

Alfredo Morales started, scored ONE penalty shootout goal, and played 120 minutes in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 7-6 penalty shootout loss to Saarbrucken on Tuesday.

Weston McKennie started and played 90 minutes in Schalke’s 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Timmy Chandler started and played 77 minutes in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 2-0 win over Werder Bremen on Wednesday.

Josh Sargent came off the bench and played eight minutes for Werder Bremen.

Zack Steffen is OUT (Injury) for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich started and played 84 minutes in Frosinone’s 2-2 draw with Livorno on Tuesday.

France

Coupe de France

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Rennes face St. Etienne on Thursday.

Netherlands

KNVB Cup

Sergino Dest started and played 90 minutes in Ajax’s 2-0 loss to FC Utrecht on Wednesday.

Denmark

DBU Pokalen

Michael Lansing and Horsens face Silkeborg on Thursday.

Austria

Cup

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg face LASK on Thursday.

Scotland

Premiership

Niko Hamalainen started and played 90 minutes in Kilmarnock’s 2-2 draw with Aberdeen on Wednesday.

Matt Polster did not dress in Rangers’ 1-0 loss to Hamilton Academic on Wednesday.

Championship

Dillon Powers, Ian Harkes both started and played 90 minutes in Dundee United’s 0-0 draw with Ayr United on Tuesday.

James Murphy dressed but did not play in Arbroath’s 0-0 draw with Dunfermline Athletic on Wednesday.