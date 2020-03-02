Americans Abroad Player of the Week: Andrija Novakovich

Gregg Berhalter has often lamented the lack of striker options in the current U.S. Men’s National Team pool, but it may be time for him to add a name to his list of options that has yet to be part of one of his squads.

Andrija Novakovich is on a tear for Serie B side Frosinone, and he delivered a game-winner to help his team continue its league-best winning streak in a 1-0 victory against Salernitana. The victory keeps Frosinone three points clear in the race for automatic promotion to Serie A with a third of the Serie B campaign still to play.

Novakovich earned SBI Americans Abroad Player of the Week honors for the second week in a row, notching a goal in his second straight match. The 23-year-old, who last earned a USMNT call-up in 2018, should be in line for a look when the USMNT faces the Netherlands and Wales later this month.

Here is a look at the other top Americans Abroad performers of the past week:

Tim Ream

The veteran defender put in a strong 90-minute shift to help Fulham post a 2-0 victory over Preston in a clash of Top 6 teams in the English League Championship. Fulham sits five points behind Leeds United in the race for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Timothy Tillman

Earning his second straight start, Tillman went 77 minutes in Gruether Furth’s 2-0 win against Stuttguart. The victory moves Furth into fifth place in the 2. Bundesliga, five points behind Hamburg for third place and a chance to play for promotion to the Bundesliga.

Tyler Boyd

Earning his first start in a month, Boyd played 66 minutes in Besiktas’ 2-1 win against Alanyaspor on Saturday. The USMNT winger had been a steady presence off the bench in recent weeks, but put in a solid shift on just his second start of 2020.

Christian Cappis

Returning from yellow-card suspension, Cappis started and played 90 minutes (and earned another yellow card) in Hobro’s 0-0 draw with Aarhus. The young midfielder has resumed his starting role since returning from U.S. Men’s National Team cap in January. Though he didn’t get to make his USMNT debut, he is continue to earn regular minutes for Hobro, making him a candidate for Olympic qualifying.

Rubio Rubin

The former U.S. Under-20 standout scored a goal in Dorados’ 2-2 draw with Zacatecas on Friday. It wasn’t enough to help Dorados snap its current winless slide, but Rubin continues to make the most of regular playing time, and should be on the radar of MLS teams in need of forward help.