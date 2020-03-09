Americans Abroad Player of the Week: Weston McKennie

Weston McKennie isn’t known as a goal-scorer. Even with his handful of goals for the U.S. Men’s National Team, McKennie is known more his tireless running and energy, but not for his finishing.

That made his excellent goal in Schalke’s 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim all the more impressive. It showed off his touch and confidence, and marked his first Bundesliga goal since 2018. It also served as the key highlight in an outstanding overall performance that earned McKennie SBI Americans Abroad Player of the Week honors.

McKennie completed 33 of 37 passes, delivering three key passes while contributing four clearances and two tackles in the heart of David Wagner’s Schalke midfield. It was McKennie’s best performance of the season to date for Schalke, and comes with Schalke preparing to face arch-rival Borussia Dortmund in the next Bundesliga match day.

McKennie’s standout performance was one of several for Americans Abroad this past weekend. Here is a look at the rest of the weekend’s top Americans Abroad performances:

Josh Sargent

Sargent scored his first goal of 2020, and first goal for Werder Bremen since October, in Bremen’s 2-2 tie with Hertha Berlin.

Matt Miazga

Miazga scored the opening goal in Reading’s 3-1 road win against Birmingham City. The goal was Miazga’s first since October, and came in his second match back from a recent ankle injury.

Christian Cappis

Cappis scored the first goal of his professional career in Hobro’s 1-1 draw with Ejsberg. The 20-year-old midfielder has started every match he has been available for in 2020.

Sebastian Saucedo

The Pumas midfielder came off the bench and helped set up the third Pumas goal in a 3-3 draw with Club America. Saucedo, who was recently named to the U.S. Under-23 national team for Olympic qualifying, came off the bench in the 80th minute and delivered an assist just four minutes later.

John Brooks

Brooks made his sixth straight start for Wolfsburg, as he helped his club post a 0-0 draw against RB Leipzig. Brooks completed 26 of 32 passes and provided three clearances, two aerials won and two tackles.

Aron Johannsson

The Swedish league season is still a month away, but Johannsson continued his good form in the Swedish Cup, scoring his third goal in three Cup matches to help Hammarby defeat Sundsvall, 4-0, on Sunday.