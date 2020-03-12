Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: McKennie, Reyna clash in Rivierderby, and more

The Coronavirus pandemic has led to the postponing of matches and suspensions of leagues around the world, but the leagues that are still planning to play matches feature several American players who will be in action this weekend.

Weston McKennie and Giovanni Reyna are two exciting U.S. Men’s National Team prospects who could meet for the first time in competition this weekend. Schalke sit sixth in the German Bundesliga, but are 10 points back of fifth place Bayer Leverkusen. McKennie is coming off his first goalscoring appearance last week in a 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim, in which the midfielder played 90 minutes.

Reyna and Borussia Dortmund remain the league title race, but are coming in off UEFA Champions League elimination. Lucien Favre’s squad were eliminated by Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday after a second leg defeat in Paris. The 17-year-old played the final 19 minutes of the 2-0 loss and will now look for his ninth Bundesliga appearance this weekend.

Elsewhere, Aron Johannsson and Hammarby are in Swedish Cup play while Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden are also in action. Ventura Alvarado and Sebastian Saucedo headline the American contingent in Mexico’s Liga MX.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

Germany

Bundesliga

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Freiburg on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Augsburg on Sunday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Paderborn on Friday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Bayer Leverkusen on Monday.

Zack Steffen is OUT (Injury) for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

2. Bundesliga

Timothy Tillman, Malik McLemore and Greuther Furth face Bobby Wood and Hamburg on Friday.

Julian Green is OUT (Injury) for Greuther Furth.

Regionalliga

Brady Scott and Koln II face Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday.

Michael Edwards and Wolfsburg II face SV Drochtersen/Assel on Monday.

Nick Taitague is OUT.(Injury) for Schalke II.

U-19 Bundesliga

Ulysses Llanez and Wolfsburg face Union Berlin on Sunday.

Thomas Vincent Robinson and FC Energie Cottbus face Magdeburg on Sunday.

Taylor Booth, Malik Tillman and Bayern Munich face Greuther Furth on Saturday.

Matthew Hoppe and Schalke face Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Quincy Butler and Hoffenheim face Kickers Offenbach on Saturday.

Belgium

Pro League

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Anderlecht on Sunday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Sporting Charleroi on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Eupen on Sunday.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Kenny Saief and Lechia Gdansk face Arka Gdynia on Sunday.

Ben Lederman and Rakow Częstochowa face Slask Wroclaw on Friday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Galatasaray on Sunday.

Cyprus

First Division

Danny Williams and Pafos FC face Enosis Paralimni on Sunday.

Sweden

CUP

Romain Gall and Malmo face AIK on Sunday.

Aron Johannsson and Hammarby face IFK Goteborg on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas face Club Leon on Saturday.

Ventura Alvarado, Fernando Arce and Necaxa face Santos Laguna on Sunday.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face Morelia on Friday.

Ascenso MX

Rubio Rubin and Dorados de Sinaloa face Jaibos on Saturday.