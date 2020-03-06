Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Reyna, Yedlin, and more

Borussia Dortmund remains thick in the Bundesliga title face and Giovanni Reyna could play a vital part in it over the next few weeks.

The 17-year-old American will try to help Lucien Favre’s team earn their fifth consecutive win in all competitions this weekend at rivals Borussia Monchengladbach. Reyna has totaled nine appearances for Dortmund this season since making his senior debut back in January. He has one goal and one assist to his name, but has only played 22 minutes over the last two weekends. Reyna is expected to earn his first U.S. Men’s National Team call up later this month and could add to that case with a strong performance on Saturday.

Elsewhere, DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Southampton in Premier League play while Matt Miazga and Reading take on Birmingham City. John Brooks and Wolfsburg face RB Leipzig in Bundesliga action, which could also see Tyler Adams make his return for the hosts. Andrija Novakovich will look for another goalscoring performance for Italian Serie B side Frosinone. Tyler Boyd will face a familiar foe in Turkish Super Lig play with Ankaragucu coming to town.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

Premier League

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Southampton on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic is OUT (Injury) for Chelsea.

Championship

Tim Ream and Fulham face Bristol City on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Preston North End on Saturday.

Matt Miazga and Reading face Birmingham City on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Luton Town face Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson is OUT (Injury) for Wigan Athletic.

Duane Holmes is OUT (Injury) for Derby County.

Eric Lichaj is OUT (Injury) for Hull City.

League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Gillingham on Saturday.

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face Rochdale on Saturday.

Charlie Kelman and Southend United face Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

Germany

Bundesliga

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face John Brooks and Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Mainz on Sunday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Zack Steffen is OUT (Injury) for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

2. Bundesliga

Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth face Holstein Kiel on Sunday.

Sebastian Soto and Hannover face Nuremberg on Friday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Regensburg on Saturday.

Julian Green is OUT (Injury) for Greuther Furth.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher face Ingolstadt on Sunday.

Chris Richards and Bayern II face McKinze Gaines and Sonnenhof Grobspach on Saturday.

Regionalliga

Brady Scott and Koln II face VfB Homberg on Saturday.

Michael Edwards and Wolfsburg II face Hannover II on Saturday.

Malik McLemore and Greuther Furth II face VfR Garching on Saturday.

Nick Tatiague is OUT.(Injury) for Schalke II.

U-19 Bundesliga

Ulysses Llanez and Wolfsburg face Neindorfer on Sunday.

Thomas Vincent Robinson and FC Energie Cottbus face Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Taylor Booth, Malik Tillman and Bayern Munich face Stuttgart on Saturday.

Matthew Hoppe and Schalke face Preuben Munster on Sunday.

Quincy Butler and Hoffenheim face Ingolstadt on Saturday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Cremonese on Saturday.

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Ponferradina on Sunday.

France

Ligue 1

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Rennes face Montpellier on Sunday.

Timothy Weah is OUT (Injury) for Lille.

Ligue 2

Maki Tall and AC Ajaccio face Lorient on Saturday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest and Ajax face SC Heerenveen on Saturday.

Haji Wright and VVV Venlo face FC Emmen on Saturday.

Desevio Payne is OUT (Injury) for FC Emmen.

Eerste Divisie

Richard Ledezma, Chris Gloster and Jong PSV face Telstar on Saturday.

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face FC Volendam on Saturday.

Belgium

Pro League

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Standard Liege on Saturday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Royal Antwerp on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Cercle Brugge on Saturday.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Kenny Saief and Lechia Gdansk face Zaglebie Lubin on Saturday.

Ben Lederman and Rakow Częstochowa face Pogon Szczecin on Sunday.

Scotland

Premiership

Niko Hamalainen and Kilmarnock face Hamilton Academic on Saturday.

Matt Polster and Rangers face Ross County on Sunday.

Championship

Dillon Powers, Ian Harkes and Dundee United face Partick Thistle on Saturday.

James Murphy and Arbroath face Greenock Morton on Saturday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Ankaragucu on Friday.

Cyprus

First DivisioN

Danny Williams and Pafos FC face Doxa Katokopia on Monday.

Sweden

CUP

Romain Gall and Malmo face AFC Eskilstuna on Sunday.

Aron Johannsson and Hammarby face Sundsvall on Sunday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face St. Poelten on Saturday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg face Sturm Graz on Sunday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi, Christian Cappis, Yosef Samuel, and Louicius Don Deedson and Hobro face Esbjerg on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Brondby on Sunday.

Michael Lansing and Horsens face FC Kobenhaven on Sunday.

South Korea

K League

Mix Diskerud and Ulsan Hyundai’s scheduled matches are postponed until further notice.

Argentina

superLIGA

Joel Sonora and Arsenal de Sarandi face Aldosivi on Friday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Central Cordoba de Santiago on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas face Club America on Friday.

Ventura Alvarado, Fernando Arce and Necaxa face Morelia on Sunday.

William Yarborough and Club Leon face FC Juarez on Sunday.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face Toluca on Friday.

Ascenso MX

Rubio Rubin and Dorados de Sinaloa face Zacatepec on Friday.