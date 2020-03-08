Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Cappis, Sargent, and more

Christian Cappis was able to celebrate his first senior goal for Danish Superliagen side Hobro in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Esbjerg.

Cappis got the start in midfield and played 80 minutes, while scoring on a wonderfully taken strike to help his side to a draw. It was Cappis’ first goal in his 22nd league appearance of the Superliga season. After a nice one-two with Edgar Babayan, Cappis sent a low left-footed shot into the bottom-right corner.

Esbjerg would level the match in the 85th minute, but ultimately it didn’t take away from Cappis’ performance. Fellow American Emmanuel Sabbi also started for Hobro, but only lasted 77 minutes before being replaced. Hobro are 12th in the 14-team Superliga with two matches remaining. Ultimately, they will be participating in the relegation playoffs later this Spring.

Josh Sargent scored his first Bundesliga goal since Oct. 2019 as Werder Bremen held on for a 2-2 league draw against Hertha Berlin. Sargent’s wonder strike in the third minute at the Olympiastadion gave Bremen and early advantage, but Berlin would fight back in the second half. Sargent now has three league goals this season.

Weston McKennie also got in on the scoring fun this weekend, scoring his first league goal of the season in Schalke’s 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim. The midfielder also completed 86% of his passes while winning six of 11 duels and making six recoveries.

Joel Sonora made an immediate impact in Arsenal de Sarandi’s Superliga win on Friday, scoring in a 4-0 win over Aldosivi. Sonora scored in the 78th minute with a strong finish in the same minute after coming on a second-half substitute. He also completed 90% of his passes in the victory.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

Premier League

DeAndre Yedlin dressed but did not play in Newcastle United’s 1-0 win over Southampton on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic is OUT (Injury) for Chelsea.

Championship

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Luton Town’s 0-0 draw with Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

Matt Miazga started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Reading’s 3-1 win over Birmingham City on Saturday.

Tim Ream started and played 82 minutes in Fulham’s 1-1 draw with Bristol City on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron started, played 67 minutes, and was sent off in QPR’s Preston North End on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson is OUT (Injury) for Wigan Athletic.

Duane Holmes is OUT (Injury) for Derby County.

Eric Lichaj is OUT (Injury) for Hull City.

League One

Charlie Kelman started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Southend United’s 3-1 win over Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch started and played 90 minutes in Sunderland’s 2-2 draw with Gillingham on Saturday.

Matthew Olosunde came off the bench and played 12 minutes in Rotherham United’s 3-1 loss to Rochdale on Saturday.

Germany

Bundesliga

Weston McKennie started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Schalke’s 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim on Saturday.

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 0-0 draw with RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Josh Sargent started, scored ONE goal, and played 87 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 2-2 draw with Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Mainz on Sunday.

Giovanni Reyna came off the bench and played seven minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 2-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson dressed but did not play for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Tyler Adams dressed but did not play for RB Leipzig.

Timmy Chandler did not dress in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 4-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Zack Steffen is OUT (Injury) for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

2. Bundesliga

Timothy Tillman started and played 63 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 1-1 draw with Holstein Kiel on Sunday.

Malik McLemore came off the bench and played seven minutes for Greuther Furth.

Bobby Wood dressed but did not play in Hamburg’s 2-1 win over Regensburg on Saturday.

Sebastian Soto did not dress in Hannover’s 3-0 win over Nuremberg on Friday.

Julian Green is OUT (Injury) for Greuther Furth.

3. Liga

Chris Richards started and played 90 minutes in Bayern II’s 2-0 win over Sonnenhof Grobspach on Saturday.

Terrence Boyd came off the bench and played 30 minutes in Hallescher’s 1-1 draw with Ingolstadt on Sunday.

McKinze Gaines came off the bench and played 26 minutes for Sonnenhof Grobspach.

Regionalliga

Brady Scott dressed but did not play in Koln II’s 3-0 win over VfB Homberg on Saturday.

Michael Edwards and Wolfsburg II’s scheduled match with Hannover II was postponed on Saturday.

Nick Tatiague is OUT.(Injury) for Schalke II.

U-19 Bundesliga

Thomas Vincent Robinson started and played 90 minutes in FC Energie Cottbus’ 2-0 loss to Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Quincy Butler started and played 53 minutes in Hoffenheim’s 3-1 win over Ingolstadt on Saturday.

Matthew Hoppe started and played 45 minutes in Schalke’s 1-1 draw with Preuben Munster on Sunday.

Taylor Booth, Malik Tillman and Bayern Munich face Stuttgart on Sunday.

Ulysses Llanez and Wolfsburg face Neindorfer on Sunday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich started and played 90 minutes in Frosinone’s 2-0 loss to Cremonese on Saturday.

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Ponferradina on Sunday.

France

Ligue 1

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Rennes face Montpellier on Sunday.

Timothy Weah is OUT (Injury) for Lille.

Ligue 2

Maki Tall did not dress in AC Ajaccio’s 1-0 win over Lorient on Saturday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest started and played 90 minutes in Ajax’s 3-1 win over SC Heerenveen on Saturday.

Haji Wright started and played 77 minutes in VVV Venlo’s 3-0 loss to FC Emmen on Saturday.

Desevio Payne is OUT (Injury) for FC Emmen.

Eerste Divisie

Richard Ledezma, Chris Gloster both started and played 90 minutes in Jong PSV’s 1-0 loss to Telstar on Saturday.

Alex Mendez started and played 90 minutes in Jong Ajax’s 4-0 loss to FC Volendam on Friday.

Belgium

Pro League

Chris Durkin came off the bench and played one minute in Sint-Truiden’s 0-0 draw with Standard Liege on Saturday.

Brendan Hines-Ike did not dress in Kortrijk’s 1-0 loss to Royal Antwerp on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 2-1 win over Cercle Brugge on Saturday.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Kenny Saief came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Lechia Gdansk’s 4-4 draw with Zaglebie Lubin on Saturday.

Ben Lederman did not dress in Rakow Częstochowa’s 0-0 draw with Pogon Szczecin on Sunday.

Scotland

Premiership

Matt Polster started and played 90 minutes in Rangers’ 1-0 win over Ross County on Sunday.

Niko Hamalainen came off the bench and played 17 minutes in Kilmarnock’s 1-0 loss to Hamilton Academic on Saturday.

Championship

Dillon Powers started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Dundee United’s 1-1 draw with Partick Thistle on Saturday.

Ian Harkes started and played 90 minutes for Dundee United.

James Murphy dressed but did not play in Arbroath’s 1-1 draw with Greenock Morton on Saturday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd started and played 90 minutes in Besiktas’ 2-1 win over Ankaragucu on Friday.

Cyprus

First DivisioN

Danny Williams and Pafos FC face Doxa Katokopia on Monday.

Sweden

CUP

Aron Johannsson started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Hammarby’s 4-0 win over Sundsvall on Sunday.

Romain Gall did not dress in Malmo’s 3-0 win over AFC Eskilstuna on Sunday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 90 minutes in Austria Wien’s 0-0 draw with St. Poelten on Saturday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg defeated Sturm Graz 2-0 on Sunday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Christian Cappis started, scored ONE goal, and played 80 minutes in Hobro’s 1-1 draw with Esbjerg on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi started and played 77 minutes for Hobro.

Louicius Don Deedson dressed but did not play for Hobro.

Michael Lansing dressed but did not play in Horsens’ 1-0 win over FC Kobenhaven on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Brondby on Sunday.

Yosef Samuel did not dress for Hobro.

South Korea

K League

Mix Diskerud and Ulsan Hyundai’s scheduled matches are postponed until further notice.

Argentina

superLIGA

Joel Sonora came off the bench, scored ONE goal, and played 12 minutes in Arsenal de Sarandi’s 4-0 win over Aldosivi on Friday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Central Cordoba de Santiago on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Sebastian Saucedo came off the bench, registered ONE assist, and played 10 minutes in Pumas’ 3-3 draw with Club America on Friday.

Ventura Alvarado, Fernando Arce and Necaxa face Morelia on Sunday.

William Yarborough and Club Leon face FC Juarez on Sunday.

Jonathan Suarez did not dress in Queretaro’s 1-1 draw with Toluca on Friday.

Ascenso MX

Rubio Rubin started and played 90 minutes in Dorados de Sinaloa’s 3-3 draw with Zacatepec on Friday.