Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Novakovich, Ream, and more

For the second week in a row, Andrija Novakovich put in a Man of the Match performance for Italian Serie B side Frosinone.

Novakovich started, scored the game-winning goal, and played 90 minutes as Frosinone defeated Salernitana on Saturday. With a draw looking ever more likely, Novakovich came up with the goods as he scored his third league goal of the season. Nicolas Hass created enough space to cross a ball in and Novakovich headed in off the post to keep Frosinone in second place in the league table.

Frosinone’s unbeaten run in league play extends to eight matches with six wins in a row moving them three points clear of third place Crotone. Novakovich’s strong 2020 so far could end him some notice for the U.S. Men’s National Team’s March matches against Wales and the Netherlands.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 2-0 EFL Championship win over Preston North End this weekend. It was an important win for Fulham who remain in the race for automatic promotion back to the Premier League. He won seven of nine duels, made nine recoveries, and successfully completed three clearances. Fulham sit third in the Championship after the victory.

Cameron Carter-Vickers continued to start for Luton Town in their race for survival in the EFL Championship, Carter-Vickers played 90 minutes in a 1-1 home draw against Stoke City on Saturday. He finished the match with an 87% passing completion rate and six won duels. Luton are five points from safety.

Tyler Boyd earned his first league start for Turkish side Besiktas since Jan. 26th on Friday, helping them to a 2-1 road win over Alanyaspor. Boyd featured in the No. 10 position, completing 80% of his passes in the victory. He’s made 12 combined appearances for Besiktas this season.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

Premier League

DeAndre Yedlin dressed but did not play in Newcastle United’s 0-0 draw with Burnley on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic is OUT (Injury) for Chelsea.

EFL Cup Final

Indiana Vassilev did not dress in Aston Villa’s 2-1 loss to Manchester City on Sunday.

Championship

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 2-0 win over Preston North End on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in QPR’s 2-2 draw with Birmingham City on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Luton Town’s 1-1 draw with Stoke City on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson is OUT (Injury) for Wigan Athletic.

Duane Holmes is OUT (Injury) for Derby County.

Matt Miazga is OUT (Injury) for Reading.

Eric Lichaj is OUT (Injury) for Hull City.

League One

Lynden Gooch started and played 90 minutes in Sunderland’s 1-0 loss to Coventry City on Sunday.

Matthew Olosunde started and played 90 minutes in Rotherham United’s 1-1 draw with MK Dons on Saturday.

Charlie Kelman started and played 90 minutes in Southend United’s 2-1 loss to Oxford United on Saturday.

Giles Phillips did not dress in Wycombe Wanderers’ 3-1 loss to Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

Non conference premier

Jordan Adebayo-Smith and Gainsborough Trinity face South Shields on Saturday.

Premier League Division 2 U-23

Luca De La Torre started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 3-0 win over Sunderland on Sunday.

Marlon Fossey started and played 90 minutes for Fulham.

Owen Otasowie and Wolverhampton Wanderers face Tottenham on Monday.

Kyle Scott came off the bench and played six minutes in Newcastle United’s 2-0 win over Middlesbrough on Friday.

Germany

Bundesliga

Weston McKennie started and played 90 minutes in Schalke’s 3-0 loss to Koln on Saturday.

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 2-2 draw with Union Berlin on Sunday.

Alfredo Morales came off the bench and played 16 minutes in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 3-3 draw with Hertha Berlin on Friday.

Giovanni Reyna came off the bench and played 10 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 1-0 win over Freiburg on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt’s scheduled match vs. Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen was postponed on Sunday.

Fabian Johnson did not dress in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 3-2 win over Augsburg on Saturday.

Tyler Adams did not dress in RB Leipzig’s 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

Zack Steffen is OUT (Injury) for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

2. Bundesliga

Timothy Tillman started and played 77 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 2-0 win over Stuttgart on Saturday.

Sebastian Soto and Hannover face Holstein Kiel on Monday.

Bobby Wood did not dress in Hamburg’s 3-0 loss to Erzgebirge Aue on Saturday.

Julian Green is OUT (Injury) for Greuther Furth.

3. Liga

Chris Richards started and played 90 minutes in Bayern II’s 1-0 win over Unterhaching on Friday.

Terrence Boyd started and played 90 minutes in Hallescher’s 1-0 loss to Sonnenhof Grobspach on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines did not dress for Sonnenhof Grobspach.

Regionalliga

Brady Scott and Koln II’s scheduled match with Borussia Dortmund was postponed on Sunday.

Michael Edwards did not dress in Wolfsburg II’s 2-1 loss to Lubeck on Saturday.

Nick Tatiague is OUT (Injury) for Schalke II.

U-19 Bundesliga

Thomas Vincent Robinson started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in FC Energie Cottbus’ 3-1 win over St. Pauli on Saturday.

Quincy Butler started and played 90 minutes in Hoffenheim’s 4-1 loss to Freiburg on Saturday.

Ulysses Llanez started and played 89 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 1-1 draw with Hannover on Friday.

Malik Tillman started, scored ONE goal, and played 87 minutes in Bayern Munich’s 1-0 win over Ulm on Saturday. Tillman was sent off in the match.

Matthew Hoppe did not dress in Schalke’s 1-1 draw with Duisburg on Saturday.

Taylor Booth did not dress for Bayern Munich.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Frosinone’s 1-0 win over Salernitana on Saturday.

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore started and played 90 minutes in Tenerife’s 1-0 loss to Real Oviedo on Sunday.

France

Ligue 1

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu dressed but did not play in Rennes’ 2-0 win over Toulouse on Saturday.

Timothy Weah is OUT (Injury) for Lille.

Ligue 2

Maki Tall did not dress in AC Ajaccio’s 0-0 draw with Valenciennes on Friday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest started and played 90 minutes in Ajax’s 2-0 loss to AZ Alkmaar on Sunday.

Haji Wright dressed but did not play in VVV Venlo’s 0-0 draw with Fortuna Sittard on Saturday.

Desevio Payne did not dress in FC Emmen’s 5-1 loss to Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday.

Eerste Divisie

Chris Gloster started and played 90 minutes in Jong PSV’s 4-2 loss to Cambuur on Friday.

Alex Mendez came off the bench and played 31 minutes in Jong Ajax’s 2-2 draw with Telstar on Friday.

Richard Ledezma is suspended for Jong PSV.

Belgium

Pro League

Chris Durkin started and played 90 minutes in Sint-Truiden’s 3-0 loss to Mechelen on Friday.

Brendan Hines-Ike did not dress in Kortrijk’s 2-2 draw with Zulte Waregem on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 2-1 win over Genk on Sunday.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Kenny Saief came off the bench and played 21 minutes in Lechia Gdansk’s 2-1 win over Korona Kielce on Sunday.

Scotland

CUp

Matt Polster did not dress in Rangers’ 1-0 loss to Hearts on Saturday.

Championship

Dillon Powers started and played 90 minutes in Dundee United’s 2-0 loss to Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday.

Ian Harkes started and played 61 minutes for Dundee United.

James Murphy and Arbroath’s scheduled match with Dundee FC was postponed on Saturday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd started and played 78 minutes in Besiktas’ 2-1 win over Alanyaspor on Friday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi did not dress in Panetolikos’ 2-0 loss to Olympiakos on Sunday.

Cyprus

First DivisioN

Danny Williams dressed but did not play in Pafos FC’s 4-0 win over Doxa Katokopia on Saturday.

Switzerland

Pro League

Jonathan Klinsmann and St. Gallen’s scheduled match with Sion was postponed on Saturday.

Sweden

CUP

Aron Johannsson started and played 81 minutes in Hammarby’s 2-0 win over Brommapojkarna on Sunday.

Romain Gall did not dress in Malmo’s 2-1 win over FK Karlskrona on Sunday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown did not dress in Austria Vienna’s 1-1 draw with Sturm Graz on Sunday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg face Rheindorf Altach on Monday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Christian Cappis started and played 90 minutes in Hobro’s 0-0 draw with Aarhus on Friday.

Emmanuel Sabbi started and played 81 minutes for Hobro.

Yosef Samuel did not dress for Hobro.

Louicius Don Deedson dressed but did not play for Hobro.

Jonathan Amon did not dress in Nordsjaelland’s 2-1 win over Esbjerg on Saturday.

Michael Lansing dressed but did not play in Horsens’ 2-1 loss to Randers on Sunday.

South Korea

K League

Mix Diskerud and Ulsan Hyundai’s scheduled match with FC Seoul on Saturday was postponed.

Argentina

superLIGA

Joel Sonora and Arsenal de Sarandi face Rosario Central on Sunday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Huracan on Monday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado did not dress in Necaxa’s 3-0 win over Club America on Saturday.

Sebastian Saucedo started and played 63 minutes in Pumas’ 3-0 loss to Tigres on Saturday.

Fernando Arce dressed but did not play for Necaxa.

William Yarborough and Club Leon face Guadalajara on Sunday.

Jonathan Suarez did not dress in Queretaro’s 1-1 draw with Pachuca on Saturday.

Ascenso MX

Rubio Rubin started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Dorados de Sinaloa’s 2-2 draw with Mineros on Thursday.