Best of MLS Week 1: Jordan Morris, Carlos Vela, Tanner Tessmann, and more

The opening week of the 2020 Major League Soccer season had its share of memorable debuts, jaw-dropping goals, and dramatic finishes.

Leave it to some of the league’s biggest established stars to deliver in week one, including birthday boy Carlos Vela, who scored a stunning goal to begin defense of his MLS Golden Boot. Jordan Morris also picked up where he left off in 2019, when his red-hot form helped the Seattle Sounders lift another MLS Cup.

We also saw plenty of new faces impress on opening weekend, including the latest FC Dallas academy prospect.

Who were the best performers in MLS this week? Here’s a look at SBI’s picks for the league’s best in Week 1:

Player of the Week

Jordan Morris came off the bench and did his best Clark Kent jumping into the phone booth impression, scoring both goals and creating several scoring chances to turn the tide and help Seattle recover from a 1-0 deficit to post a 2-1 comeback win against the Chicago Fire.

Team of the Week

Minnesota United went to Portland and outplayed the Timbers on the way to a comfortable 3-1 victory at Providence Park. Kevin Molino and Ethan Finlay led the way, will new striker Luis Amarilla announced himself to the league with a goal in his debut.

Rookie of the Week

FC Dallas midfielder Tanner Tessmann was impressive in his debut, which came just two days after signing his first professional contract. He was a force in central midfield, and helped set up Paxton Pomykal’s insurance goal in Saturday’s 2-0 win against the Phiiladelphia Union.

Goal of the Week

Carlos Vela’s birthday wonder chip beat out Carlos Pavon’s thunderbolt, Maxi Urruti’s chip winner and Oswaldo Alanis’ last-second free kick equalizer in a great week for top MLS goals:

Carlos Vela gives us this GIFT on HIS birthday. That’s a serious flex. WOW pic.twitter.com/vcevhQ2rzu — Ives Galarcep (@SoccerByIves) March 1, 2020

