Best of MLS Week 2: Glesnes golazo, dominant Sporting KC and impressive Gregus lead the way

There were goals galore, and several impressive road performances in MLS Week 2, with Sporting Kansas City and Minnesota United once again among the most impressive in the league.

Sporting KC’s 4-0 thumping of the Houston Dynamo was a sight to behold, as was Minnesota United’s 5-2 shellacking of the San Jose Earthquakes.

No game was more entertaining than Sunday night’s LAFC-Philadelphia Union thriller, which saw several amazing goals, including an early Goal of the Year candidate.

Who were the best performers in MLS this week? Here’s a look at SBI’s picks for the league’s best in Week 2:

Player of the Week

Minnesota United’s Jan Gregus was the driving force behind the Loons’ resounding win against San Jose, scoring a goal and setting up two other goals in the 5-2 road win.

Gregus’ teammate Ike Opara, Sporting KC’s Alan Pulido, and Atlanta United’s Pity Martinez were also deserving of a mention this week.

Team of the Week

Sporting Kansas City was utterly dominant in its 4-0 thrashing of the Houston Dynamo, with the strike force of Alan Pulido and Khiry Shelton particularly impressive in the romp.

The Vancouver Whitecaps deserve a mention for their road win against the LA Galaxy, while Minnesota United’s romp in San Jose was also an eye-opener.

Rookie of the Week

Toronto FC’s Achara delivered the game-winning goal, and while he only had to head the ball as it was on its way into the net, it was his work on the build-up, and constant threat throughout TFC’s 1-0 win against New York City FC.

Chicago’s Mauricio Pineda put in a strong shift in the Fire’s 1-1 draw against New England,

Goal of the Week

There were several quality goals in Week 2, but none come close to the sheer awesomeness of Jakob Glesnes‘ 40-yard free kick wonder strike:

Powerful headers.

Smart tackles.

Absolute bangers from distance. 🔥What a STRIKE from our center-back, Jakob Glesnes 🔥

