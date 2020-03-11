Coronavirus in soccer: Tracking postponements, closed-door matches, player infection

The ever-expanding Coronavirus pandemic is impacting lives across the globe, and the impact on the soccer world is growing by the day.

Matches are being postponed, or changed into closed-door affairs with no fans allowed to attend, countries are blocking team flights from flying in from highly-infected regions, and even superstar players are being checked for the virus (with a professional player in Germany recently being added to the ranks of the infected).

The impact in American soccer circles has yet to reach extreme proportions, with Major League Soccer still moving ahead with the playing of its matches, and the U.S. Women’s National Team’s SheBelieves Cup match on Wednesday night slated to move ahead with fans in attendance in Frisco, Texas.

SBI will provide live updates on the impact of the Coronavirus on the game of soccer. Here are the latest developments:

Manchester City’s English Premier League match against Arsenal —scheduled for Wednesday — was postponed after it was discovered that Arsenal players recently interacted with Olympiakos and Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis, who has been confirmed to have contracted the virus. (READ)

German second-division player Timo Hubers of Hannover 96 is the latest professional soccer play to be confirmed as infected with the Coronavirus. (READ)

The first reported case of professional soccer players being infected with the virus came two weeks ago in Italy, with Serie C club US Pianese having three players and a staff member infected. (READ)

French superstar Kylian Mbappe was cleared to play in Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund after being tested and cleared following a recent illness. (READ)

In other Paris Saint Germain news, the French League Cup Final between Paris Saint Germain and Lyon, scheduled for April 4, has been postponed. (READ)

The Sevilla-Roma Europa League match has been postponed after Roma’s flight was blocked from flying into Spain. (READ)

Getafe is refusing to travel to Milan for its Europa League match against Inter Milan, with Getafe’s president saying he’ll accept his team’s elimination from the competition if necessary. (READ)

The next two rounds of La Liga matches in Spain will be played behind closed doors. (READ)

In Italy, Serie A matches (and all sporting events) have been postponed through April 3. (READ)

FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation have agreed to postpone upcoming World Cup qualifiers in March and June in response to the Coronavirus epidemic. (READ)