Houston, Dallas to host Concacaf Nations League Finals

Texas will see two of its cities host the Concacaf Nations League Finals as the inaugural tournament rolls to a close.

Concacaf announced Monday that Houston’s NRG Stadium and BBVA Stadium, and Dallas’ AT&T Stadium will host the final four matches featuring the U.S. Men’s National Team, Mexico, Honduras, and Costa Rica. The USMNT will face Honduras at BBVA Stadium on June 4th at 7:30 p.m. EST while Costa Rica takes on Mexico at NRG Stadium at 10 p.m. EST the same night.

“The Concacaf Nations League group stages showcased outstanding football across our region and Houston and Dallas are ideal cities for hosting the first-ever Finals of this important international competition,” Concacaf General Secretary Philippe Moggio said. “The combination of world class venues, passionate support, and diverse fanbases representing all four of the participating nations, ensure that these two cities are uniquely positioned to host a very successful inaugural event. Houston, home to the third-largest Hispanic population in the country, and Dallas, a proven soccer market, will host an unforgettable first edition of this new tournament.”

AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, will host the final and third place games on June 7th. The third place game kicks off the day’s action at 5:30 p.m. EST before the final occurs at 8 p.m. EST.

Gregg Berhalter’s side advanced after topping a group which also included Canada and Cuba while Tata Martino’s El Tri finished ahead of Bermuda and Panama in their group.

Honduras advanced after finishing ahead of Martinique and Trinidad & Tobago in Group C, setting up their date with the USMNT. Costa Rica topped Group D ahead of Curacao and Haiti.

The USMNT also qualified for the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup after finishing ahead of Canada and Cuba. Despite losing to Canada for the first time since 1985, the USMNT rolled off back-to-back wins to book its spot into the knockout stage of the tournament.

Gregg Berhalter’s team will continue a busy 2020 against the Netherlands and Wales later this month. Following the conclusion of the Nations League, the USMNT will begin World Cup Qualifying this Fall.