Lichaj back in Hull City training despite unknown season restart

Eric Lichaj’s lengthy spell on the Hull City sidelines looks ready to come to an end.

The veteran defender has continued training at the EFL Championship side’s training facilities while the Tigers’ season remains suspended. Thursday saw the EFL extend its current postponement to April 30th, giving Lichaj more time to get back to full fitness without missing game time.

Lichaj suffered torn ligaments in his ankle back in early February and was expected to miss the remainder of the season. The 31-year-old club captain has made 29 appearances in England’s second tier this season, seeing time at both left and right back.

His current contract with the Tigers is set to expire this summer and there has been no talk of a new deal coming to fruition just yet.

He’s registered two assists this season, but has been unable to play a part in six matches following his injury. The Tigers have slid down the EFL Championship table, losing 10 of their 12 matches in all competitions since a 3-2 FA Cup win over third-tier Rotherham United back on Jan. 4th.

Grant McCann’s side are 21st in the 24-team league, earning only 41 points from 37 matches so far. The club lost its top two goalscorers in Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) and Kamil Grosicki (West Bromwich Albion) in the January Transfer Window and was without the veteran Lichaj to lead a youthful Tigers backline.

It is unclear if the Tigers will play again this season due to the ongoing Coronavirus epidemic hitting all around the globe. They have nine league matches remaining on the schedule with four of them coming against teams currently in the top ten.