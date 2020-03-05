Manchester Derby headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

All eyes will be on one of the biggest rivalries in the sport on Sunday when the 182nd edition of the Manchester Derby takes place at Old Trafford.
Manchester City comes in on a roll, winning all five of its most recent games in all competitions, which include a marquee UEFA Champions League win over Real Madrid, and last weekend’s trophy day when it beat Aston Villa to claim the EFL League Cup.
Ole Gunnar Solskjær has Manchester United sitting fifth in the league table, which would be good enough to qualify for UCL competition next year with respect to City’s absence, but if the team wants to secure that berth, it’ll need to start making some space between it and the handful of teams still in contention. It’s done it once already in regards to the deby, taking the spoils to the tune of 2-1 back in December, making Sunday’s must-win contest an opportunity for a clean sweep in league play.
In Germany, Borussia Dortmund has a chance to help itself greatly if it can pull off a road win against Borussia Monchengladbach. Winning the third-vs-fourth battle would put Dortmund back on the heels of Bayern Munich for the league title.
If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for your free trial of fuboTV and ESPN+ for all your soccer streaming needs.
Friday
Bundesliga
2 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Paderborn vs Köln
La Liga
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Deportivo Alavés vs Valencia
Ligue 1
3 p.m. –fuboTV – Olympique Marseille vs Amiens SC
Liga MX
8 p.m. –fuboTV – Querétaro vs Toluca
10 p.m. –fuboTV – Puebla vs Tigres UANL
Australian A-League
4:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers
Primera A
7:40 p.m. –fuboTV – Deportivo Cali vs Deportivo Pereira
EFL Championship
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Nottingham Forest vs Millwall
FA Youth Cup
2 p.m. –ESPN+ – Blackburn Rovers U19 vs Arsenal U19
CAF Champions League
2 p.m. –fuboTV– ES Tunis vs Zamalek
Ascenso MX
8 p.m. –fuboTV– Atlético Zacatepec vs Dorados
Segunda Division
3 p.m. –fuboTV– Lugo vs Cádiz
Super Lig
12 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Beşiktaş vs Ankaragücü
USL Championship
10 p.m. –ESPN+ – Orange County SC vs El Paso Locomotive
10 p.m. –ESPN+ – Tacoma Defiance vs Reno 1868
Saturday
Premier League
7:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth
10 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Arsenal vs West Ham United
10 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold- Crystal Palace vs Watford
10 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold- Sheffield United vs Norwich City
10 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold- Southampton vs Newcastle United
10 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold- Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion
12:30p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur
Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. –fuboTV– Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt
9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig
9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Schalke 04 vs Hoffenheim
12:30p.m. –fuboTV– Borussia M’gladbach vs Borussia Dortmund
La Liga
7 a.m. –fuboTV– Eibar vs Mallorca
10 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Atlético Madrid vs Sevilla
12:30p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Barcelona vs Real Sociedad
3p.m. –fuboTV– Getafe vs Celta de Vigo
Serie A
9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Genoa vs Parma
9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Torino vs Udinese
12 p.m. –ESPN+ – Atalanta vs Lazio
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ , fuboTV – SPAL vs Cagliari
Ligue 1
11:30 a.m. –fuboTV– Strasbourg vs PSG
2p.m. –fuboTV– Nice vs Monaco
2p.m. –fuboTV– Reims vs Brest
Major League Soccer
1:30 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– New England Revolution vs Chicago Fire
2 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Real Salt Lake vs New York RB
3 p.m. –ESPN+ – FC Dallas vs Montreal Impact
3:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – DC United vs Inter Miami
5 p.m. –ESPN+ fuboTV– Toronto FC vs New York City
7 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Atlanta United vs FC Cincinnati
8 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– SJ Earthquakes vs Minnesota United
8:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – Sporting KC vs Houston Dynamo
9 p.m. –ESPN+ – Colorado Rapids vs Orlando City SC
10 p.m. –ESPN+ – LA Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps
10 p.m. –ESPN+ – Seattle Sounders FC vs Columbus Crew
Primeira Liga
1p.m. –fuboTV– Vitória Setúbal vs Benfica
3:30p.m. –fuboTV– Porto vs Rio Ave
Liga MX
6 p.m. –fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Monterrey vs Atlético San Luis
6 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, fuboTV– Cruz Azul vs Tijuana
8 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, fuboTV– Pachuca vs Santos Laguna
10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – Atlas vs Guadalajara
Australian A-League
1 a.m. –ESPN+– Adelaide United vs Western United
3:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Melbourne Victory vs Sydney FC
12 a.m. –ESPN+– Central Coast Mariners vs Wellington Phoenix
Primera A
4:05 p.m. –fuboTV– Once Caldas vs América de Cali
6:10 p.m. –fuboTV– Medellín vs Millonarios
8:05 p.m. –fuboTV– Atlético Bucaramanga vs Junior
EFL Championship
7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Bristol City vs Fulham
10 a.m. –ESPN+– Swansea City vs West Bromwich Albion
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Goa vs Chennaiyin
CAF Champions League
8 a.m. –fuboTV– TP Mazembe vs Raja Casablanca
8 a.m. –fuboTV– Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Ahly
2 p.m. –fuboTV – Etoile du Sahel vs Wydad Casablanca
Tournoi de France
1 p.m. –fuboTV, Fanatiz USA, beIN…- Canada vs Netherlands
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – France vs Brazil
Eredivisie
12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– AZ vs ADO Den Haag
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Heerenveen vs Ajax
Segunda Division
10 a.m. –fuboTV– Extremadura UD vs Real Oviedo
10 a.m. –fuboTV– Girona vs Albacete
12:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Numancia vs Racing Santander
3 p.m. –fuboTV– Almería vs Deportivo La Coruña
Super Lig
9 a.m. –fuboTV– Gaziantepspor vs Trabzonspor
12 p.m. –fuboTV– Fenerbahçe vs Denizlispor
USL Championship
2:30 p.m. –ESPN+– North Carolina vs Louisville City
3 p.m. –ESPN+– New York RB II vs Tampa Bay Rowdies
7 p.m. –ESPN+– Memphis 901 vs Indy Eleven
7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Bethlehem Steel vs Loudoun United
8 p.m. –ESPN+– OKC Energy vs Colorado Springs
8 p.m. –ESPN+– Saint Louis vs Miami
8:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Austin Bold vs New Mexico United
8:30 p.m. –ESPN+ San Antonio vs Real Monarchs
9:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Phoenix Rising vs Portland Timbers II
10:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Sacramento Republic vs Tulsa Roughnecks
Sunday
Premier League
10 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Chelsea vs Everton
12:30 p.m. -NBC, fuboTV – Manchester United vs Manchester City
Bundesliga
10:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Bayern München vs Augsburg
1 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Mainz 05 vs Fortuna Düsseldorf
La Liga
7 a.m. –fuboTV– Osasuna vs Espanyol
9 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Real Valladolid vs Athletic Club
11 a.m. –fuboTV– Levante vs Granada
1:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Villarreal vs Leganés
4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Real Betis vs Real Madrid
Serie A
7:30 a.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes – Fiorentina vs Brescia
10 a.m. –ESPN+– Hellas Verona vs Napoli
10 a.m. –ESPN+ – Inter vs Sassuolo
1 p.m. –ESPN+ – Bologna vs Juventus
3:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Roma vs Sampdoria
Ligue 1
10 a.m. –fuboTV– Saint-Étienne vs Bordeaux
12 p.m. –fuboTV– Rennes vs Montpellier
4 p.m. –fuboTV– Lille vs Olympique Lyonnais
Major League Soccer
7 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Portland Timbers vs Nashville SC
10:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, FOX Deportes – LAFC vs Philadelphia Union
Primeira Liga
11 a.m. –fuboTV– Belenenses vs Famalicão
1:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Sporting CP vs Desportivo Aves
SheBelieves Cup
5 p.m. -ESPN, fuboTV, TUDN USA – USA vs Spain
Liga MX
7 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Necaxa vs Morelia
9 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Juárez vs León
Australian A-League
12 a.m. –ESPN+– Central Coast Mariners vs Wellington Phoenix
3 a.m. –ESPN+– Perth Glory vs Melbourne City
Primera A
5:05 p.m. –fuboTV– Envigado vs Rionegro Águilas
7:10 p.m. –fuboTV– Santa Fe vs Atlético Nacional
9:05 p.m. –fuboTV– Deportes Tolima vs Patriotas Boyacá
Indian Super League
10 a.m. –ESPN+– ATK vs Bengaluru
CAF Confederation Cup
9 a.m. –fuboTV– Pyramids FC vs Zanaco
12 p.m. –fuboTV– Hassania Agadir vs Al-Nasr
12 p.m. –fuboTV– Horoya vs Enyimba
3 p.m. –fuboTV– RSB Berkane vs Al Masry
Eredivisie
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Feyenoord vs Willem II
11:45 a.m. –ESPN+– Groningen vs PSV
Segunda Division
7 a.m. –fuboTV– Rayo Vallecano vs Elche
11 a.m. –fuboTV– Málaga vs Real Zaragoza
1:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Alcorcón vs Mirandés
1:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Sporting Gijón vs Las Palmas
Super Lig
12 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Sivasspor vs Galatasaray
USL Championship
3:30 p.m. –ESPN+ Atlanta United II vs Charleston Battery
5 p.m. –ESPN+– Swope Park Rangers vs Charlotte Independence
7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Rio Grande Valley vs LA Galaxy II
Primera Division
7 p.m. –fuboTV– Wanderers vs Nacional
Comments