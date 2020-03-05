Manchester Derby headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

All eyes will be on one of the biggest rivalries in the sport on Sunday when the 182nd edition of the Manchester Derby takes place at Old Trafford.

Manchester City comes in on a roll, winning all five of its most recent games in all competitions, which include a marquee UEFA Champions League win over Real Madrid, and last weekend’s trophy day when it beat Aston Villa to claim the EFL League Cup.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær has Manchester United sitting fifth in the league table, which would be good enough to qualify for UCL competition next year with respect to City’s absence, but if the team wants to secure that berth, it’ll need to start making some space between it and the handful of teams still in contention. It’s done it once already in regards to the deby, taking the spoils to the tune of 2-1 back in December, making Sunday’s must-win contest an opportunity for a clean sweep in league play.

In Germany, Borussia Dortmund has a chance to help itself greatly if it can pull off a road win against Borussia Monchengladbach. Winning the third-vs-fourth battle would put Dortmund back on the heels of Bayern Munich for the league title.

Friday

Bundesliga

2 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Paderborn vs Köln

La Liga

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Deportivo Alavés vs Valencia

Ligue 1

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Olympique Marseille vs Amiens SC

Liga MX

8 p.m. –fuboTV – Querétaro vs Toluca

10 p.m. –fuboTV – Puebla vs Tigres UANL

Australian A-League

4:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers

Primera A

7:40 p.m. –fuboTV – Deportivo Cali vs Deportivo Pereira

EFL Championship

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Nottingham Forest vs Millwall

FA Youth Cup

2 p.m. –ESPN+ – Blackburn Rovers U19 vs Arsenal U19

CAF Champions League

2 p.m. –fuboTV– ES Tunis vs Zamalek

Ascenso MX

8 p.m. –fuboTV– Atlético Zacatepec vs Dorados

Segunda Division

3 p.m. –fuboTV– Lugo vs Cádiz

Super Lig

12 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Beşiktaş vs Ankaragücü

USL Championship

10 p.m. –ESPN+ – Orange County SC vs El Paso Locomotive

10 p.m. –ESPN+ – Tacoma Defiance vs Reno 1868

Saturday

Premier League

7:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth

10 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Arsenal vs West Ham United

10 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold- Crystal Palace vs Watford

10 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold- Sheffield United vs Norwich City

10 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold- Southampton vs Newcastle United

10 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold- Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion

12:30p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. –fuboTV– Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt

9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig

9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Schalke 04 vs Hoffenheim

12:30p.m. –fuboTV– Borussia M’gladbach vs Borussia Dortmund

La Liga

7 a.m. –fuboTV– Eibar vs Mallorca

10 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Atlético Madrid vs Sevilla

12:30p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Barcelona vs Real Sociedad

3p.m. –fuboTV– Getafe vs Celta de Vigo

Serie A

9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Genoa vs Parma

9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Torino vs Udinese

12 p.m. –ESPN+ – Atalanta vs Lazio

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ , fuboTV – SPAL vs Cagliari

Ligue 1

11:30 a.m. –fuboTV– Strasbourg vs PSG

2p.m. –fuboTV– Nice vs Monaco

2p.m. –fuboTV– Reims vs Brest

Major League Soccer

1:30 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– New England Revolution vs Chicago Fire

2 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Real Salt Lake vs New York RB

3 p.m. –ESPN+ – FC Dallas vs Montreal Impact

3:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – DC United vs Inter Miami

5 p.m. –ESPN+ fuboTV– Toronto FC vs New York City

7 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Atlanta United vs FC Cincinnati

8 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– SJ Earthquakes vs Minnesota United

8:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – Sporting KC vs Houston Dynamo

9 p.m. –ESPN+ – Colorado Rapids vs Orlando City SC

10 p.m. –ESPN+ – LA Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps

10 p.m. –ESPN+ – Seattle Sounders FC vs Columbus Crew

Primeira Liga

1p.m. –fuboTV– Vitória Setúbal vs Benfica

3:30p.m. –fuboTV– Porto vs Rio Ave

Liga MX

6 p.m. –fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Monterrey vs Atlético San Luis

6 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, fuboTV– Cruz Azul vs Tijuana

8 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, fuboTV– Pachuca vs Santos Laguna

10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – Atlas vs Guadalajara

Australian A-League

1 a.m. –ESPN+– Adelaide United vs Western United

3:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Melbourne Victory vs Sydney FC

12 a.m. –ESPN+– Central Coast Mariners vs Wellington Phoenix

Primera A

4:05 p.m. –fuboTV– Once Caldas vs América de Cali

6:10 p.m. –fuboTV– Medellín vs Millonarios

8:05 p.m. –fuboTV– Atlético Bucaramanga vs Junior

EFL Championship

7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Bristol City vs Fulham

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Swansea City vs West Bromwich Albion

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Goa vs Chennaiyin

CAF Champions League

8 a.m. –fuboTV– TP Mazembe vs Raja Casablanca

8 a.m. –fuboTV– Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Ahly

2 p.m. –fuboTV – Etoile du Sahel vs Wydad Casablanca

Tournoi de France

1 p.m. –fuboTV, Fanatiz USA, beIN…- Canada vs Netherlands

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – France vs Brazil

Eredivisie

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– AZ vs ADO Den Haag

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Heerenveen vs Ajax

Segunda Division

10 a.m. –fuboTV– Extremadura UD vs Real Oviedo

10 a.m. –fuboTV– Girona vs Albacete

12:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Numancia vs Racing Santander

3 p.m. –fuboTV– Almería vs Deportivo La Coruña

Super Lig

9 a.m. –fuboTV– Gaziantepspor vs Trabzonspor

12 p.m. –fuboTV– Fenerbahçe vs Denizlispor

USL Championship

2:30 p.m. –ESPN+– North Carolina vs Louisville City

3 p.m. –ESPN+– New York RB II vs Tampa Bay Rowdies

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Memphis 901 vs Indy Eleven

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Bethlehem Steel vs Loudoun United

8 p.m. –ESPN+– OKC Energy vs Colorado Springs

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Saint Louis vs Miami

8:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Austin Bold vs New Mexico United

8:30 p.m. –ESPN+ San Antonio vs Real Monarchs

9:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Phoenix Rising vs Portland Timbers II

10:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Sacramento Republic vs Tulsa Roughnecks

Sunday

Premier League

10 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Chelsea vs Everton

12:30 p.m. -NBC, fuboTV – Manchester United vs Manchester City

Bundesliga

10:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Bayern München vs Augsburg

1 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Mainz 05 vs Fortuna Düsseldorf

La Liga

7 a.m. –fuboTV– Osasuna vs Espanyol

9 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Real Valladolid vs Athletic Club

11 a.m. –fuboTV– Levante vs Granada

1:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Villarreal vs Leganés

4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Real Betis vs Real Madrid

Serie A

7:30 a.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes – Fiorentina vs Brescia

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Hellas Verona vs Napoli

10 a.m. –ESPN+ – Inter vs Sassuolo

1 p.m. –ESPN+ – Bologna vs Juventus

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Roma vs Sampdoria

Ligue 1

10 a.m. –fuboTV– Saint-Étienne vs Bordeaux

12 p.m. –fuboTV– Rennes vs Montpellier

4 p.m. –fuboTV– Lille vs Olympique Lyonnais

Major League Soccer

7 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Portland Timbers vs Nashville SC

10:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, FOX Deportes – LAFC vs Philadelphia Union

Primeira Liga

11 a.m. –fuboTV– Belenenses vs Famalicão

1:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Sporting CP vs Desportivo Aves

SheBelieves Cup

5 p.m. -ESPN, fuboTV, TUDN USA – USA vs Spain

Liga MX

7 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Necaxa vs Morelia

9 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Juárez vs León

Australian A-League

12 a.m. –ESPN+– Central Coast Mariners vs Wellington Phoenix

3 a.m. –ESPN+– Perth Glory vs Melbourne City

Primera A

5:05 p.m. –fuboTV– Envigado vs Rionegro Águilas

7:10 p.m. –fuboTV– Santa Fe vs Atlético Nacional

9:05 p.m. –fuboTV– Deportes Tolima vs Patriotas Boyacá

Indian Super League

10 a.m. –ESPN+– ATK vs Bengaluru

CAF Confederation Cup

9 a.m. –fuboTV– Pyramids FC vs Zanaco

12 p.m. –fuboTV– Hassania Agadir vs Al-Nasr

12 p.m. –fuboTV– Horoya vs Enyimba

3 p.m. –fuboTV– RSB Berkane vs Al Masry

Eredivisie

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Feyenoord vs Willem II

11:45 a.m. –ESPN+– Groningen vs PSV

Segunda Division

7 a.m. –fuboTV– Rayo Vallecano vs Elche

11 a.m. –fuboTV– Málaga vs Real Zaragoza

1:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Alcorcón vs Mirandés

1:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Sporting Gijón vs Las Palmas

Super Lig

12 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Sivasspor vs Galatasaray

USL Championship

3:30 p.m. –ESPN+ Atlanta United II vs Charleston Battery

5 p.m. –ESPN+– Swope Park Rangers vs Charlotte Independence

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Rio Grande Valley vs LA Galaxy II

Primera Division

7 p.m. –fuboTV– Wanderers vs Nacional