Miami Total Futbol Radio: Episode 3

Life in MLS has finally begun for Inter Miami.

The much-anticipated wait for Inter Miami’s debut came to an end for the expansion club and its fans this past weekend, as the team visited LAFC for the first game in franchise history. Unfortunately for Inter Miami and their supporters, the result was not the one they were looking for.

The third episode of weekly bilingual podcast Miami Total Futbol Radio analyzes Inter Miami’s 1-0 defeat to LAFC, with hosts Franco Panizo and Eric Krakauer dissecting every bit of the performance while also looking ahead to Week 2’s match-up against D.C. United.

Give Episode 3 of Miami Total Futbol Radio a listen below: