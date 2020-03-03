SBISoccer.com

Miami Total Futbol Radio: Episode 3

Miami Total Futbol Radio: Episode 3

Major League Soccer

Miami Total Futbol Radio: Episode 3

By 2 hours ago

By: |

Life in MLS has finally begun for Inter Miami.

The much-anticipated wait for Inter Miami’s debut came to an end for the expansion club and its fans this past weekend, as the team visited LAFC for the first game in franchise history. Unfortunately for Inter Miami and their supporters, the result was not the one they were looking for.

The third episode of weekly bilingual podcast Miami Total Futbol Radio analyzes Inter Miami’s 1-0 defeat to LAFC, with hosts Franco Panizo and Eric Krakauer dissecting every bit of the performance while also looking ahead to Week 2’s match-up against D.C. United.

Give Episode 3 of Miami Total Futbol Radio a listen below:

Major League Soccer, MLS- Miami, Podcasts

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home