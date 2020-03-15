MLS extends training moratorium through March 20th

Major League Soccer is taking additional precautions in regards to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic that is affecting numerous areas around the world.

The league announced Sunday that the team training moratorium has been extended through March 20th. “During this time, MLS players are expected to remain in each club’s respective market, and have been advised to exercise safe social distancing measures,” the league said in a statement.

MLS previously suspended its regular season for 30 days, staring last Thursday due to COVID-19. It also previously stopped teams from meeting for training at team facilities until March 16th, but now has extended that deadline.

League commissioner Don Garber issued a statement also on Sunday urging fans to take “every precaution necessary” to remain healthy as the virus spreads. MLS joins numerous other professional soccer leagues around the globes who have currently suspended their seasons for the time being.

“During this rapidly changing time, we will take every necessary precaution, and I ask you to do the same,” Garber said. “This moment in our history transcends sport. It is a time for all of us to come together and take care of each other. Your support has always meant everything to us, but never more so than now.”

In addition to MLS, the NBA, NHL, MLB, and NCAA have also suspended their respective seasons due to the ongoing pandemic in the United States and Canada. The NBA, NHL, and MLB have suspended their seasons for now while the NCAA have cancelled the conclusion of their winter sport schedules and the beginning of the spring sports schedules.

In Europe, the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League have also been postponed with no decision yet made on the future of this season’s competition. The English Premier League, German Bundesliga, and Spanish La Liga headline just a handful of Europe’s top domestic leagues that have been postponed due to the pandemic.

The 2020 European Championship and 2020 Summer Olympics are also slated for this summer in Europe and Japan respectively, but have yet to be postponed or cancelled.