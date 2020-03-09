MLS Power Rankings (Week Two): Sporting KC, Loons surge, Galaxy plummet

Los Angeles FC may have dropped its first points of the season on Sunday, but its thrilling 3-3 draw with the Philadelphia Union wasn’t about to cost LAFC its place atop the SBI MLS Power Rankings.

Andre Blake’s heroics —he made eight saves on the night — helped keep the Union from becoming the latest team to fall victim to Bob Bradley’s squad, but the Union left Los Angeles having earned some serious respect for being willing to take the game to LAFC and earn a valuable road point.

Sporting Kansas City and Minnesota United continued their early-season climbs up the rankings by posting emphatic second victories. SKC’s home win against the Houston Dynamo wasn’t exactly a surprise, but the Loons turned heads with their demolition of the San Jose Earthquakes at Avaya Stadium.

New York City FC slipped in this week’s standings after a second straight defeat, but expecting the New Yorkers to fall out of the Top 10 due to a pair of road losses against very good teams is unrealistic. NYCFC is still very much one of the best teams in MLS, and their performances haven’t exactly been terrible.

The same can’t be said for the LA Galaxy, who have started the season with a pair of lackluster performance, capped by Saturday’s terrible display in losing to the Vancouver Whitecaps. Javier Hernandez has seen his MLS career get off to a dreadful start as Guillermo Barros Schelotto faces more and more questions about his ability to turn the Galaxy into a winner.

Here are the SBI MLS Power Rankings after Week :

SBI MLS POWER RANKINGS

1. LOS ANGELES FC (1-0-1)

2. ATLANTA UNITED (2-0)



🔼 3. SPORTING KANSAS CITY (2-0)

🔼 4. MINNESOTA UNITED (2-0)

5. SEATTLE SOUNDERS (1-0-1)

🔼 6. TORONTO FC (1-0-1)

🔼 7. COLUMBUS CREW (1-0-1)

🔽 8. NEW YORK CITY FC (0-2)

🔼 9. MONTREAL IMPACT (1-0-1)

10. FC DALLAS (1-0-1)

11. NEW YORK RED BULLS (1-0-1)

🔼 12. COLORADO RAPIDS (2-0)

🔼 13. PHILADELPHIA UNION (0-1-1)

🔼 14. D.C. UNITED (1-0-1)

🔼 15. PORTLAND TIMBERS (1-1)

🔽 16. NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION (0-1-1)

🔼 17. VANCOUVER WHITECAPS (1-1)

🔽 18. LA GALAXY (0-1-1)

🔼 19. CHICAGO FIRE (0-1-1)

🔽 20. INTER MIAMI CF (0-2)

🔽 21. REAL SALT LAKE (0-0-2)

🔼 22. ORLANDO CITY (0-1-1)

🔽 23. SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES (0-1-1)

🔽 24. HOUSTON DYNAMO (0-1-1)

🔽 25. NASHVILLE SC (0-2)

26. FC CINCINNATI (0-2)