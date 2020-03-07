MLS Saturday Rewind: Ten-man Miami falls at D.C., RSL and FC Dallas snag late equalizers, and more

Week two of the MLS season gets going with a busy slate of 11 matches kicking off the second week of action.

In our nation’s capital, Inter Miami scored their first goal in club history, but a second half red card derailed their efforts as they fell on the road against D.C. United. Also, the New York Red Bulls almost survived a high pressure attack from Real Salt Lake, but a late equalizer forced them to shair the points.

Elsewhere, FC Dallas scored twice in the final ten minutes plus stoppage time to earn a comeback point against the Montreal Impact and the Revs played the Fire to a 1-1 draw at Gillette Stadium

Still to come, Toronto FC takes on New York City FC in their home opener, Atlanta United plays at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the first time this year when they take on FC Cincinnati, and Chicharito makes his home debut for the LA Galaxy against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Here’s a full rundown of a jam-packed MLS Saturday.

D.C. United 2, Inter Miami 1

(Asad 59′, Brillant 61′) – (Pizarro 2′)

D.C. United looked short of confidence in the opening 45 minutes against Inter Miami, but used a 10-minute period after halftime to earn their first comeback win of 2020.

Yamil Asad and Frederic Brillant scored two minutes apart after Roman Torres’ sending off to hand D.C. United a 2-1 home victory.

Inter Miami’s first goal in club history was a product of a superb counter attack from the visitors. After a D.C. United giveaway, Robbie Robinson and Lewis Morgan connected down the right flank before Morgan’s low cross was slotted home by Rodolfo Pizarro in the third minute.

D.C. United’s best offensive chance in the first half came to Yamil Asad, but the winger’s free header was eventually blocked by Roman Torres. Ben Olsen saw striker Ola Kamara and left back Joseph Mora both exit in the first half due to respective injuries.

The Black and Red picked up the pressure in the second half and got some help from Video Review in the 56th minute. After it looked like Morgan doubled Miami’s advantage, VAR ruled in favor of a Torres handball prior to the visitors counter attack.

Torres was handed a straight red card reducing Diego Alonso’s side to 10 men. Asad’s first goal of the season leveled D.C. United after Victor Ulloa was whistled for a foul on Edison Flores.

Things got better for D.C. United as Frederic Brillant swung the match in the hosts favor in the 61st minute. Flores’ free kick struck the right post, allowing the center back to race ahead and smash home the rebound.

Inter Miami remained alive, but failed to record another shot on goal in the final 30+ minutes.

D.C. United (1-0-1) travels to FC Cincinnati on March 14th while Inter Miami (0-0-2) hosts the L.A. Galaxy in their home opener.

— by Larry Henry Jr.

Real Salt Lake 1, New York Red Bulls 1

(Kreilach 90+1′)-(Casseres Jr. 13′)

Damir Kreilach saved Real Salt Lake from defeat in stoppage time after a fairly dominating performance nearly resulted in defeat against the New York Red Bulls.

Kreilach smashed home a 91st minute header to equalizer after the Red Bulls successfully dodged a never-ending series of close calls and near misses. Kyle Duncan had to clear two shots off the line in quick succession on a 29th minute RSL corner. Davis played the hero six minutes later by barely nudging a header off a free kick wide of the post. Davis and goalkeeper David Jensen somehow kept RSL out of the net off a corner in the 48th minute as well.

VAR was even working in the Red Bulls favor as it looked like RSL had their equalizer in the 70th minute, but Douglas Martinez’s header took a slight glance of his arm before going into the net.

Cristian Casseres Jr. had put the Red Bulls up in the 13th minute. He scored his goal with a long distance low shot in the 13th minute. It was an impressive take from about 30 yards out that took a bounce in front of Zac MacMath before rippling the back of the net. It was one of only four Red Bull shots on the day and one of only a pair on target. In the end, their defending wasn’t enough to overcome the constant RSL pressure and they conceded the stoppage time equalizer.

The Red Bulls are next in action next Sunday night when they travel to face Minnesota United. Real Salt Lake will face the Columbus Crew on Saturday evening.

— by Joe Hojnacki

New England Revolution 1, Chicago Fire 1

(Buksa 28′)-(Bornstein 70′)

The Fire picked up their first point of the season after losing at MLS Cup champion Seattle Sounders, 2-1, to start the campaign last week thanks to a goal from Jonathan Bornstein.

He flicked home a header from a Djordje Mihailovic cross in the 70th minute for the match-tying goal as Chicago Fire and New England Revolution shared the points in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Newly signed Designated Player Adam Buksa scored his first career MLS goal in the first half for the Revs who lost their season-opening match to Montreal Impact last week, 2-1.

New England had a golden opportunity to get a second goal in the 68th minute when Gustavo Bou, Buksa and Cristian Penilla surged forward but ultimately Penilla skied a close-range shot over the goal. Chicago scored the equalizer two minutes later.

The Revs will stay at home to take on the Portland Timbers next Sunday afternoon while the Fire will fly down the east coast to take on Orlando City on Saturday.

— by Jason York

FC Dallas 2, Montreal Impact 2

(Ondrasek 83′, 90+6′)-(Urruti 59′, 68′)

It looked like the Montreal Impact would have two wins in Thierry Henry’s first two games as head coach, but two late FC Dallas goals denied them the away victory and forced them to settle for a point.

Ricardo Pepi found the equalizer more than five minutes into second half stoppage time by tapping home his finish off on the doorstep. the move finished off a quick succession of passes from Reggie Canon and Zdenek Ondrasek inside the penalty area. Ondrasek had put them on the board in the 83rd when he headed home a Cannon cross.

Montreal’s inability to hold on wasted a pair of goals from Maxi Urruti. His first came in the 59th minute when pounced on a loose ball after a Saphir Taider cross failed to reach one of two possible targets in the penalty area. His second came in the 68th minute and it was another case of being in the right place at the right time. An attempted cross from Orji Okonkwo hit two Dallas defenders before falling right into Urruti’s path and he made no mistake as he smashed it into the back of the net.

FC Dallas takes on New York City FC next Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium while the Impact host Olimpia in Concacaf Champions League play on Tuesday before having the weekend off from MLS. They return to domestic action on March 21 at Minnesota United

— by Joe Hojnacki

Toronto FC vs. New York City FC – 5pm – ESPN+

Atlanta United vs. FC Cincinnati – 7pm – ESPN+

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Minnesota United – 8pm – ESPN+

Sporting Kansas City vs. Houston Dynamo – 8:30pm – ESPN+

Colorado Rapids vs. Orlando City – 9pm – ESPN+

LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps – 10pm – ESPN+

Seattle Sounders vs. Columbus Crew – 10pm – ESPN+