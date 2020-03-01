MLS Sunday Rewind: Crew beat 10-man NYCFC, Red Bulls take down Cincinnati, and more

The first weekend of the 2020 MLS season rolls on this Sunday with five matches throughout the afternoon and evening.

The Columbus Crew started things off with a hard fought victory over 10-man New York City FC at MAPFRE Stadium. Also early in the day, The Red Bulls had to grind one out against FC Cincinnati.

Later on today, the defending champion Seattle Sounders look to rebound after their defeat to Olimpia in the Concacaf Champion League when they start their title defense against the Chicago Fire. Also, Inter Miami plays their first MLS game against LAFC in the less than friendly confines of Banc of California Stadium and the Portland Timbers host Minnesota United to round out the weekend.

Here’s the full rundown of Sunday’s MLS action.

CREW 1, New York City FC 0

(Zelarayan 56′)

New York City FC was down to ten players for the overwhelming majority of this match and they couldn’t keep Columbus off the board despite a valiant defensive effort.

NYCFC’s backs were against the wall right from the start in this one. Maxime Chanot got himself sent off in just the third minute of play for tripping Lucas Zelarayan when he was clear through on goal. The foul didn’t look like much, but VAR confirmed it was denying an obvious goal-scoring opportunity, thus earning a very early shower for the NYCFC defender.

The early red sent NYCFC into a defensive shell for the majority of the match. It took a while. but Columbus did finally crack it early in the second half. Harrison Afful picked out Zelarayan, who dribbled around the NYCFC defense and curled an excellent shot into the top corner of the net for the opener in the 56th minute.

Columbus had a chance to double the lead at the 73 minute mark when Zelarayan picked out Luis Diaz completely unmarked on the doorstep. Diaz severely mishit is shot, however, and sent the ball way, way off target. On the other end, NYCFC did apply some pressure in the dying minutes of the match, but they couldn’t put together a serious threat.

NYCFC will travel to Canada to face Toronto FC next Saturday night while the Crew head to Seattle to take on the Sounders.

New York RB 3, FC Cincinnati 2

(Duncan 16′, Romero 27′, Royer 70′) – (Cruz 46′, Locadia 83′)

The new-look FC Cincinnati started off the season in the loss column it knows all to well from last season.

Credit 27-year-old Frenchman Florian Valot for two assists in the first half after finding Kyle Duncan in the box in the 16th minute, and Kaku Romero in transition to double the lead in the 27th.

Cincinnati responded just after the whistle in the second half though, Brandon Vazquez spotted Allan Cruz in the box and he finished it with a missile from point-blank.

The goal prompted a positive spell for the visitors, but when they relinquished control, Dani Royer punished them with a run in the 70th minute in which he beat three Cincinnati shirts in the box and blasted one past keeper Spencer Richey.

New DP striker Jürgen Locadia pulled one back late after coming up short a handful of times as Cincinnati battled, but couldn’t find a late equalizer.

Seattle Sounders FC vs Chicago Fire- 3 P.M.- ESPN

Los Angeles FC vs Inter Miami- 5:30 P.M.- ESPN

Portland Timbers vs Minnesota United- 7:30 P.M.- FS1