MLS Ticker: Cannon signs FC Dallas extension, Atlanta United reportedly adds Williams, and more

FC Dallas has locked up one of its top defensive talents for the near future.

The club announced Thursday they’ve signed right back Reggie Cannon to a new four-year contract. In addition, the club holds an option for the 2024 MLS season.

“We’re happy for Reggie,” FC Dallas President Dan Hunt said. “He means so much to our club and has a bright future ahead of him. As he continues to grow with FC Dallas and the U.S. Men’s National Team program, he has become one of the top young talents in MLS.”

The 21-year-old Homegrown Player has totaled 71 appearances for the club in all competitions. Cannon has registered three goals and four assists for FC Dallas, recently helping them to an MLS Cup Playoffs berth in 2019.

Cannon has also moved up the ranks within the U.S. Men’s National Team, earning 11 caps since 2018. He is also an option for the USMNT U-23’s, who begin Olympic Qualifying later this month in Mexico.

“I’m thrilled about this opportunity, Cannon said. “My focus is to continue developing as a player and help FC Dallas be the best team in MLS.”

Report: Atlanta United adds former Crew first round pick Williams

Atlanta United’s process to replace injured striker Josef Martinez has reportedly begun.

The club has reportedly acquired former Columbus Crew forward JJ Williams, according to The Athletic. Williams was waived by the Crew in February after spending only one season with the Eastern Conference club.

Williams was with USL side Birmingham Legion after spending last season on-loan there. In 21 appearances with the Legion in 2019, Williams scored seven goals. He failed to find the back of the net in seven MLS appearances with the Crew.

The former University of Kentucky forward will join Adam Jahn as the lone striker on Frank de Boer’s roster following Martinez’s ACL injury. It is expected that the Five Stripes will add additional help at the position in addition to Williams.

Fire partner with Forward Madison FC as USL affiliate

The Chicago Fire has found itself an USL affiliate for the second time in club history.

Forward Madison FC has joined forces with the MLS club, becoming a partner effective immediately for the 2020 season. The opportunity will allow the Fire to loan and recall players between the League One side, as well as giving Forward Madison the ability to select Chicago academy players for both games and training sessions.

Academy members who feature in League One play would retain their amateur status and NCAA eligibility.

“We are thrilled to partner with Forward Madison FC as our USL affiliate,” Chicago Fire FC Sporting Director Georg Heitz said in Thursday’s release. “Madison is one of the best run clubs in USL and provides the opportunity for our younger players to develop at a top-tier organization.”

Forward Madison went 12-7-9 in their inaugural League One campaign last season, also making an impressive run to the third round of the U.S. Open Cup, the farthest run in the tournament for any League One team.