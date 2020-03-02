MLS Ticker: Galaxy's reported Alvarez bid rejected, Higuain joins D.C. United, and more

The L.A. Galaxy’s quest for another Mexican Men’s National Team starter this past offseason reportedly was pushed aside by Eredivisie club Ajax.

Guillermo Barros Schelotto’s side reportedly bid for centerback Edson Alvarez, but was rejected according to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf. Alvarez was also linked with a move to Premier League side Tottenham.

Alvarez, 22, joined Ajax in July 2019 from Liga MX heavyweights Club America for a reported $17 million. Since his arrival in Amsterdam, Alvarez has made 21 appearances for the club, but has seen his playing time take a hit so far in 2020.

The Galaxy started Giancarlo Gonzalez and Nick DePuy as their centerback duo in a 1-1 opening day draw at the Houston Dynamo. The club remains thin at the position, with only Daniel Steres as the only remaining experienced option.

Alvarez has earned 31 caps for El Tri in his international career, playing a part in their 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup success.

MLS-linked striker Sturridge handed worldwide ban until June

Formerly MLS-linked striker Daniel Sturridge will not be eligible to play for any team until June.

The former Liverpool and Chelsea forward was found guilty of breaching the FA’s gambling regulations, which saw him banned worldwide and handed a fine of £150,000. Sturridge, who also terminated his contract with Turkish side Trabzonspor earlier on Monday, was linked to D.C. United back in Aug. 2019.

He scored seven goals in 16 appearances with Trabzonspor this season.

Sturridge has totaled 112 goals in 321 career professional appearances during his career. He’s earned 26 caps with the England National Team, scoring eight times. A winner of the UEFA Champions League twice in his career, Sturridge has also dealt with numerous injury problems.

Following Josef Martinez’s torn ACL for Atlanta United, Sturridge could play a part with the Five Stripes, should he make a move to North America.

Former Crew midfielder Higuain signs with D.C. United

D.C. United is adding an experienced MLS playmaker to the mix.

Federico Higuain signed with the Black and Red on Monday as a player and a Player Development coach. The Argentine joins as a free agent after eight seasons with the Columbus Crew.

“Federico has consistently been one of the best attacking players in the league since 2012,” Dave Kasper, D.C. United General Manager and VP of Soccer Operations, said. “He has been a consistent goalscorer and creator on the field and we are looking forward to incorporating his MLS experience to bolster our roster this season.”

In 207 combined MLS appearances, Higuain has scored 59 goals and registered 68 assists. The brother of Juventus forward Gonzalo, Federico gives the Black and Red valuable experience following the loss of Wayne Rooney and Luciano Acosta this offseason.

D.C. United is coming off a 2-1 opening day loss to the Colorado Rapids in Week 1 and will look to bounce back this weekend against Inter Miami.

Dynamo’s Bizama undergoes surgery on leg fracture

Tab Ramos will be short a defender for the near future.

The Houston Dynamo announced on Monday that Jose Bizama underwent a successful surgery on a fibular spiral fracture on his right leg Monday. Bizama suffered the injury on Friday in the final training session ahead of the Dynamo’s season opener against the L.A. Galaxy.

Bizama joined the Dynamo in July 2019 and went on to make five appearances for the club, registering one assist.

The 25-year-old Chilean can play centerback, right back, and as a defensive midfielder after appearing in all three positions for his native Huachipato. He’s earned three caps for the Chilean National Team in his career.

NYCFC adds Uruguayan youth midfielder Acevedo

New York City FC bolstered its midfield options with the acquisition of Nicolas Acevedo.

The Eastern Conference club added the Uruguayan midfielder on Monday from his native Liverpool F.C. He will occupy an international roster spot for Ronny Deila’s side.

Acevedo made 31 appearances for Liverpool in 2019, helping the club to a fifth-place finish. He was awarded the “Joven Talento del 2019” by the Uruguayan Football Association which honors the best Under-21 player in the country’s domestic league.

“Being an NYCFC player is a great pride for me, my family and my friends,” Acevedo said. “The truth is that going to a Club so big makes me excited and it’s an important step in my professional career. When I heard about this opportunity, I didn’t doubt it. I was so excited and eager to sign.”

“It’s a club that works really hard with a great technical team and in a league that is growing a lot. I think I’m a simple player who likes to work hard for his team. I think I can contribute a lot to my teammates, to the group, and to be at 100 percent for the team.”

Internationally, Acevedo helped the Uruguayan Under-20 Men’s National Team to a Round of 16 finish in the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup. He’s also featured for the U-23 team since then, helping Uruguay finish third in the Conmebol Olympic qualifiers earlier this year.

NYCFC visits Toronto FC on March 7th in their season MLS regular season match.