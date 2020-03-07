Must-See Goal: Matt Miazga

Matt Miazga joined Josh Sargent and Weston McKennie as the latest U.S. Men’s National Team players to score in league play on Saturday.

In his third game back from injury, Miazga scored his second goal of the EFL Championship season helping Reading to a 3-1 road win over Birmingham City. It was a powerful finish from the centerback who tied things up in the 51st minute at St. Andrew’s.

Yakou Meite would score the eventual game-winner for Reading in the 56th minute, prior to an insurance goal from Pele in the final minutes. Saturday marked Reading’s second straight league victory and their third out of the last five. It was Miazga’s 18th league appearance for the Royals this season and 22nd overall.

Miazga’s good run of form continues which could see him return to USMNT duty later this month for Gregg Berhalter’s side. The USMNT take on Wales and the Netherlands in a pair of European friendlies, its first action since a 1-0 friendly win over Costa Rica in January.

The 24-year-old has last appeared for the USMNT back in October in a 7-0 Concacaf Nations League win over Cuba. He’s earned 18 caps in total since making his debut in Nov. 2015.

Reading are up to 13th in the EFL Championship table with 48 points. They remain eight points out of the final playoff spot with a date against Stoke City coming on March 14th.