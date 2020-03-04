Projecting the USMNT roster for the March friendlies: Reyna, Dest and more

The U.S. Men’s National Team’s March friendlies against Netherlands and Wales are fast approaching, and mounting injuries leaving Gregg Berhalter with a challenge as he tries to put together a roster.

Christian Pulisic remains sidelined for Chelsea, with no timetable on a return established yet. Duane Holmes was playing very well, and looking like a good candidate for March, but a recent injury has ruled him out. Tim Weah had finally returned from a long injury spell, but immediately suffered another injury to rule him out for the rest of the Ligue 1 season.

The good news is some players who had been dealing with injuries are on the comeback trail. Matt Miazga has recovered from an ankle injury and is a good candidate for a national team return, while both Tyler Adams and Zack Steffen have returned to training with their clubs, making them both possibilities for the March friendlies.

Berhalter also plans to send some squad regulars to the Olympic qualifying tournament, with Jackson Yueill and Reggie Cannon expected to join Jason Kreis’ U-23 squad in Mexico for the Concacaf Olympic qualifying tournament.

That means there are plenty of roster openings for potential new faces, or at least players who may have yet to be called in by Berhalter.

With that in mind, here is a closer look at the USMNT squad we could see called in come March:

Goalkeepers

Sean Johnson, Brad Guzan, Bill Hamid.

Zack Steffen is currently sidelined by persistent knee tendonitis, and when you consider he has yet to play a minute in 2020, it’s time to consider what the position will look like in March without him.

Without Steffen, Johnson is the number one, as evidenced by his start against Costa Rica. Brad Guzan moved past Johnson in the second half of 2019, but missing the January camp (due to Atlanta United not releasing him) could wind up costing him that spot.

Bill Hamid impressed in the January camp and could move ahead of Guzan, especially if Berhalter decides to take a look at a younger option, like Ethan Horvath, who is stuck on the bench at Club Brugge, but who still is a top American goalkeeper prospect.

Missed the Cut– Zack Steffen, Matt Turner, Ethan Horvath

Defenders

DeAndre Yedlin, Timmy Chandler, John Brooks, Aaron Long, Ventura Alvarado, Matt Miazga, Sergino Dest, Tim Ream

Yedlin hasn’t played a minute in a month, and Cannon is heading to Olympic qualifying, so what will Berhalter do with right back? He can take the safe bet with Sergino Dest, but then that makes an already-thin left back list even weaker, especially with Antonee Robinson injured.

Timmy Chandler has earned a look, and it’s getting tougher and tougher for Berhalter to justify not calling him up for the March friendlies. He has started nine straight Bundesliga matches for a surging Eintracht Frankfurt side, and his five-goal flurry in January and February was an eye-opener.

Could Berhalter consider some lower division options, such as Shaq Moore playing in the Spanish second division, or Matt Olosunde, who plays for English League One leaders Rotherham United?

At centerback, John Brooks and Aaron Long are the first picks, while Berhalter recently went to Mexico to scout Ventura Alvarado. Miazga is back from injury, and is a good bet to earn a look.

Missed the cut– Antonee Robinson (injured) Nick Lima, Shaq Moore, Matt Olosunde, Cameron Carter-Vickers

Midfielders

Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Sebastian Lletget, Alfredo Morales, Cristian Roldan, Richie Ledezma

Injuries have hit this part of the roster hard. Christian Pulisic has yet to return from the adductor injury he suffered at the start of the year, so at this point it’s unlikely he will take part in the March friendlies.

Then you have Duane Holmes, who was playing very well for Derby County before going down with an injury, and there’s also Julian Green, who also suffered an injury earlier in the year that has kept him out of action.

The injury absence of Michael Bradley coupled with Jackson Yueill’s deployment to the Olympic qualifying team leaves the defensive midfield role to be occupied by Tyler Adams, though it will be interesting to see if Berhalter considers moving Adams into an advanced role next to McKennie, with Pulisic sliding out wide. That would leave the defensive midfield role to Morales, unless Berhalter’s desire to have more of a distributor in that role leads him to bring back Wil Trapp.

Something to watch for is if any top Under-23 midfielders have their Under-23 call-ups rejected by their clubs, which could then lead to them being part of the USMNT group. Richie Ledezma is one such candidate, as is Sebastian Saucedo.

Missed the cut – Sebastian Saucedo, Duane Holmes (injured) Wil Trapp, Julian Green (injured)

Forwards

Josh Sargent, Andrija Novakovich, Jordan Morris, Gio Reyna, Tyler Boyd. Emmanuel Sabbi

Will Berhalter leave Altidore and Zardes with their club teams in order to look at some other younger striker options? Don’t rule it out. Sargent is an easy pick, but Andrija Novakovich has earned a look with his steady run of time, and recent goals for Serie B side Frosinone.

On the wing, Emmanuel Sabbi is another intriguing option who isn’t likely to be released for Olympic qualifying, but who could merit a look, especially if Berhalter decides to go with a roster heavy on European-based players and light on MLS players.

Missed the cut – Jozy Altidore, Gyasi Zardes, Lynden Gooch.

What do you think of this projected squad? Who are you happy to see included? Who is missing that you feel should be called up in March?

Share your thoughts below.