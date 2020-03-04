Projecting the USMNT roster for the March friendlies: Reyna, Dest and more

The U.S. Men’s National Team’s March friendlies against Netherlands and Wales are fast approaching, and mounting injuries leaving Gregg Berhalter with a challenge as he tries to put together a roster.
Christian Pulisic remains sidelined for Chelsea, with no timetable on a return established yet. Duane Holmes was playing very well, and looking like a good candidate for March, but a recent injury has ruled him out. Tim Weah had finally returned from a long injury spell, but immediately suffered another injury to rule him out for the rest of the Ligue 1 season.
The good news is some players who had been dealing with injuries are on the comeback trail. Matt Miazga has recovered from an ankle injury and is a good candidate for a national team return, while both Tyler Adams and Zack Steffen have returned to training with their clubs, making them both possibilities for the March friendlies.
Berhalter also plans to send some squad regulars to the Olympic qualifying tournament, with Jackson Yueill and Reggie Cannon expected to join Jason Kreis’ U-23 squad in Mexico for the Concacaf Olympic qualifying tournament.
That means there are plenty of roster openings for potential new faces, or at least players who may have yet to be called in by Berhalter.
With that in mind, here is a closer look at the USMNT squad we could see called in come March:
Goalkeepers
Sean Johnson, Brad Guzan, Bill Hamid.
Zack Steffen is currently sidelined by persistent knee tendonitis, and when you consider he has yet to play a minute in 2020, it’s time to consider what the position will look like in March without him.
Without Steffen, Johnson is the number one, as evidenced by his start against Costa Rica. Brad Guzan moved past Johnson in the second half of 2019, but missing the January camp (due to Atlanta United not releasing him) could wind up costing him that spot.
Bill Hamid impressed in the January camp and could move ahead of Guzan, especially if Berhalter decides to take a look at a younger option, like Ethan Horvath, who is stuck on the bench at Club Brugge, but who still is a top American goalkeeper prospect.
Missed the Cut– Zack Steffen, Matt Turner, Ethan Horvath
Defenders
DeAndre Yedlin, Timmy Chandler, John Brooks, Aaron Long, Ventura Alvarado, Matt Miazga, Sergino Dest, Tim Ream
Yedlin hasn’t played a minute in a month, and Cannon is heading to Olympic qualifying, so what will Berhalter do with right back? He can take the safe bet with Sergino Dest, but then that makes an already-thin left back list even weaker, especially with Antonee Robinson injured.
Timmy Chandler has earned a look, and it’s getting tougher and tougher for Berhalter to justify not calling him up for the March friendlies. He has started nine straight Bundesliga matches for a surging Eintracht Frankfurt side, and his five-goal flurry in January and February was an eye-opener.
Could Berhalter consider some lower division options, such as Shaq Moore playing in the Spanish second division, or Matt Olosunde, who plays for English League One leaders Rotherham United?
At centerback, John Brooks and Aaron Long are the first picks, while Berhalter recently went to Mexico to scout Ventura Alvarado. Miazga is back from injury, and is a good bet to earn a look.
Missed the cut– Antonee Robinson (injured) Nick Lima, Shaq Moore, Matt Olosunde, Cameron Carter-Vickers
Midfielders
Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Sebastian Lletget, Alfredo Morales, Cristian Roldan, Richie Ledezma
Injuries have hit this part of the roster hard. Christian Pulisic has yet to return from the adductor injury he suffered at the start of the year, so at this point it’s unlikely he will take part in the March friendlies.
Then you have Duane Holmes, who was playing very well for Derby County before going down with an injury, and there’s also Julian Green, who also suffered an injury earlier in the year that has kept him out of action.
The injury absence of Michael Bradley coupled with Jackson Yueill’s deployment to the Olympic qualifying team leaves the defensive midfield role to be occupied by Tyler Adams, though it will be interesting to see if Berhalter considers moving Adams into an advanced role next to McKennie, with Pulisic sliding out wide. That would leave the defensive midfield role to Morales, unless Berhalter’s desire to have more of a distributor in that role leads him to bring back Wil Trapp.
Something to watch for is if any top Under-23 midfielders have their Under-23 call-ups rejected by their clubs, which could then lead to them being part of the USMNT group. Richie Ledezma is one such candidate, as is Sebastian Saucedo.
Missed the cut – Sebastian Saucedo, Duane Holmes (injured) Wil Trapp, Julian Green (injured)
Forwards
Josh Sargent, Andrija Novakovich, Jordan Morris, Gio Reyna, Tyler Boyd. Emmanuel Sabbi
Will Berhalter leave Altidore and Zardes with their club teams in order to look at some other younger striker options? Don’t rule it out. Sargent is an easy pick, but Andrija Novakovich has earned a look with his steady run of time, and recent goals for Serie B side Frosinone.
On the wing, Emmanuel Sabbi is another intriguing option who isn’t likely to be released for Olympic qualifying, but who could merit a look, especially if Berhalter decides to go with a roster heavy on European-based players and light on MLS players.
Missed the cut – Jozy Altidore, Gyasi Zardes, Lynden Gooch.
What do you think of this projected squad? Who are you happy to see included? Who is missing that you feel should be called up in March?
If you think Brad Guzan is better than Matt Turner then you really havent watched either play
I wouldn’t take morales over yueil or Roland over yueil we need to have a foundation starting with Adams yueil. They are the future of defensive midfielders. Also Altidore for a european camp no not even mls. He has shown too many times in recent memory that he is injury prone and unfit Give Morris Sargent or anyone else a start at center forward. Morris should be focused being molded at center forward with Sargent as well. Berhalter has used Morris on the wings but pulisic will be the winger on left also llanez can cover as a wing giving more position options for pulisic in the midfield. Qualifying starts this year so we need the strongest squad that is fit and talented.
The Olympics is a critical part of developing our young players. It is the only opportunity for them to face the types of opponents that will challenge them to become better; outside of the actual WC. It is also a showcase that could assist in getting them interest by European Clubs. For these reasons it is important that the best U-23’s able to be released by their clubs be part of the Qualification Tournament in March. That’s why the likes of Yueill will not be at the Sr. Friendlies in March.
The foundation of the team should be Adams & McKennie in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Until qualifying starts Morales & anyone not named Bradley or Trapp are fine. Once Qualifying start than Yueill will be the Back-Up for Adams, while the Back-up for McKennie is yet to be determined.
I agree with shifting Morris to CF in favor of Reyna, Weah, llanez, or Vassilev. They are the present & future of the wing position. Boyd & Arriola can be the care-takers (back-ups) for now, but their time looks to be ending.
I’m OK with Jozy being our 3rd string striker (Sargent, Morris, Jozy)…but do worry about his injury history. However, until someone else emerges we’re stuck with him.
good time to call in Siebatcheu and/or Gioacchini
My 2 Cents….
1) Time to move on from Guzan. Perfect opportunity to try Horvath. Keeper is usually 1 of the positions that Olympic Teams look to use an over-age roster spot. Horvath would be a perfect selection for that team.
2) I’ve not been impressed with Zimmerman. Since we’re in Europe why not try out EPB or CCV if their not released for the Olympics? And please no more Ream. He’s good for at least 1 gaff per game, and is so slow he’s always a liability against quick opposition.
3) What does Roldan have on Berhaulter or USSF? He’s under performed time and time again. If Ledezma is with the U-23’s than call in Cappis or Mendez. Anyone but Roldan at this point.
4) Boyd has received very few minutes lately for his club. It may be better for him to stay with his club to fight for minutes. Maybe give Sabbi or Vassilev, or another European based winger/forward.
Crazy how Horvath cannot get playing time. Our goalkeeper pool is very weak! Also we need to cap tie Reyna! He was born in England what if he has a Subotic/Rongen situation where he is over Beerholder or Beerholder 💁🏻♂️🍻 calls him out and he switches to England🤷🏿♂️.
It’s a strange situation, why keep Horvath if you are going to play Mignolet in every match including Cups and Europa play? Perhaps Ethan just interested in moves to the size of clubs who inquired or those clubs can’t offer enough to entice Brugge to sell, but it’s not like they’re doing anything to increase his value.
The time for tinkering is over, let’s see what our best 11 can do against some top quality European opponents on the road. We don’t have enough talent to compensate for the lack of consistency…some of our best groups were good because they were so familiar with each other’s tendencies. The idea of a system is great but we need to get a consistent group together, ASAP.
I swear, the media (including our boy Ives) should push back every time they even catch a hint of Wil Trapp’s potential inclusion as a USMNT player. Ridiculous
I think we have better options than Roldan, even as a substitute. Other than that, this is a good list.
Not bad a selection, but unfortunately too common sensed for Berhalter and his usual outlook of “he’s the genius” here…
“The injury absence of Michael Bradley coupled with Jackson Yueill’s deployment to the Olympic qualifying team leaves the defensive midfield role to be occupied by Tyler Adams.” Good to know that Adams is third on this depth chart… Congrats on beating out Trapp tho.
Almost a good list minus: Roldan (mediocre in CONCACAF), Zardes, Altidore (he’s done),
cant everything you want, that’s not reality but every national team struggles with players deserving or seemingly deserving but don’t get called in because of managers preference. If this is indeed the roster or close to it, i’d argue it’s one of the best rosters we’ve tabled for some time!
Roldan, failed in CONCACAF Champion leagues, and look just average vs weak teams, really no future with USNT. I rather see Behalter take a risk Mendez or Ledezma.
SBI predicted in their article yesterday that Mendez and Ledezma would be with the Olympic qualifying team so they couldn’t predict them in both places.
I would love that!
I love those kids fair and soccer IQ.
Ives is back on his site! A master of putting the names he needs to out there to ensure traffic and hits from the emotionally and mentally unbalanced who live in places like this. Well done.
Calling yourself emotionally and mentally unbalanced is not good for your well being – show some self respect man!!
