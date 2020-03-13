Pulisic, Chelsea first team quarantined after Hudson-Odoi’s Coronavirus exposure

Christian Pulisic and the entire Chelsea first team have begun self-isolation due to Coronavirus exposure.

The Premier League club announced Thursday evening that forward Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for the virus. Due to Government health guidelines, the full men’s team squad, coaching staff and a number of backroom staff will undergo treatment.

Friday saw the Premier League suspend their season until at least April 3rd due to the ongoing pandemic hitting numerous areas around the globe.

Pulisic has been sidelined since New Years Day due to an adductor injury, but was making his way back in training.

The 22-year-old has scored five goals and added two assists in 16 Premier League appearances. He’s also scored one goal and added one assist in four Champions League appearances and one assist in the EFL Cup.

Hudson-Odoi posted on social media Friday that he’s recovered from the Coronavirus, but the club will now wait for the season to resume this Spring.

Chelsea are currently fourth in the Premier League standings.