Pulisic making progress in recovery from adductor injury

Christian Pulisic has not featured for English Premier League side Chelsea since New Years Day, but is slowly working his way back to full fitness for the club,

Pulisic participated in a full training session on Friday ahead of the Blues’ league date with Everton on Sunday. He still remains a ways out from returning to the field for Frank Lampard’s side, but it’s a major step in his recovery from an adductor issue.

“We just had an in-house game here which Ruben and Christian Pulisic took part in,” Lampard said Friday.

“It’s great to see Christian get some minutes. He’s short of match fitness but it’s the first time the injury has felt at a level to get him on a big pitch in a relatively competitive match. That’s a big step forward, hopefully.”

Since making his move to Chelsea last summer, Pulisic has scored five goals and two assists in 16 Premier League appearances. He’s also scored one goal and added one assist in four Champions League appearances and one assist in the EFL Cup.

Pulisic’s absence has allowed Tammy Abraham Callum Hudson-Odoi, Willian, Pedro, and Mason Mount to pick up the slack in offensive production, but has left Lampard without the American during a race for the top-four. His injuries this campaign has also cost him to miss several international breaks with the U.S. Men’s National Team, last appearing in a 3-0 friendly loss to Mexico in September.

It seems unlikely that Pulisic will be ready for Chelsea’s Round of 16 second leg trip to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League on March 18th and the latest USMNT action.

Gregg Berhalter’s side take on Wales and the Netherlands later this month in a pair of European friendlies. Pulisic and fellow USMNT teammates Tyler Adams and Zack Steffen could all miss out on international duty, but should be back come summer time for the Concacaf Nations League semifinal tie vs. Honduras.