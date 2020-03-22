Pulisic, McKennie, Adams team up with Feeding America during Coronavirus epidemic

Three stars of the U.S. Men’s National Team have paired up to help during a vital period back in the United States.

Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, and Tyler Adams have teamed up with Feeding America to help during the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic. Feeding America is a non-profit organization that partners with a nationwide network of member food banks.

“I think it’s a really important time that we all need to come together and help those that are really most in need,” Pulisic said in a Twitter video. “Before this coronavirus, there were already 37 million Americans with food insecurity. Obviously, with this virus going around, that’s just going to grow substantially.”

“I hope you guys can do your part and help donate anything,” McKennie said in a Twitter video. “Every penny counts, so let’s fight this thing together and let’s win.”

Adams and McKennie currently feature in the German Bundesliga with RB Leipzig and Schalke respectively while Pulisic is currently returning from a lengthy injury spell at Premier League side Chelsea.

All three players are currently unable to play in matches due to the ongoing epidemic that has forced numerous leagues worldwide to be postponed. The Premier League is suspended until at least April 30th while the Bundesliga is out of action until early April.

The USMNT saw its pair of March friendlies against the Netherlands and Wales postponed as well. Gregg Berhalter’s side will next be in action this summer for the Concacaf Nations League semifinals against Honduras, pending that tournament is also now postponed.