Ranking the USMNT Talent Pool: Centerbacks

With World Cup qualifying less than a year away, and the 2022 World Cup on the horizon, it is a good time to take stock of the U.S. Men’s National Team talent pool heading into 2020.

Over the course of the final days of 2019 and start of 2020, SBI will look at the talent pool at every USMNT position, and rank the top players based on current form, and long-term potential, as we move into the 2022 World Cup qualifying cycle.

We started the series with the striker position, and followed up with the goalkeeper position, with the wingers list dropping last Thursday. The Top 10 right backs were unveiled on New Year’s Eve.

Up next is centerback, where there are several promising young options who will look to break through in the next year or two and unseat current veteran starters John Brooks and Aaron Long.

There are some MLS standouts who weren’t included in this list due to age and their current standing off the USMNT radar. Ike Opara and Matt Hedges are two of the best central defenders in MLS, but

Here are the Top 20 central defenders in the USMNT talent pool:

John Brooks

The top centerback in the pool when healthy, Brooks has had his share of trouble staying healthy over the years, but the Wolfsburg defender is 26 and coming into his prime.

The 6-foot-4 is an excellent passer who should thrive in Berhalter’s system, and he’s shown an ability to dominate defensively

Aaron Long

No centerback saw their fortunes rise further in the past two years than Long, who went from not on the radar to regular USMNT starter in little more than a year.

The New York Red Bulls defender is arguably the best one-on-one defender in this pool, though a move to a bigger league would help sharpen his game. The 27-year-old has drawn interest from English Premier League clubs, but the Red Bulls are reluctant to sell, which could force Long to stay in MLS longer than he wants to.

Chris Richards

The Bayern Munich defender was the U.S. Under-20 national team’s best player at the Under-20 World Cup, and while he may still have some time to wait before he will see first-team minutes, there is no doubting his status as an elite prospect.

The 19-year-old defender has plenty of competition in the Under-23 age group at his position, but his combination of sharp passing and physical defending make him a player who can make the jump.

Matt Miazga

The 24-year-old defender has had his ups and downs in the past year as he has tried to solidify his place in the USMNT pecking order, but at the moment he is still on the outside of the starting places.

Currently on loan at Reading, Miazga has continued to earn regular playing time, but a stay with Chelsea’s first team remains elusive.

Miles Robinson

A player who shot up the centerback rankings in 2019, Robinson was one of the most dominant defenders in MLS in what was his first full season as a starter, and his role with Atlanta United will only become more important after the retirement of Michael Parkhurst and departure of Leandro Gonzalez Pirez.

The 22-year-old should also be a leader on the U.S. Under-23 national team in Olympic qualifying, assuming Atlanta United releases him for the tournament, which isn’t a given at this point.

Ventura Alvarado

For most USMNT fans who don’t follow Liga MX, Alvarado is remembered as the experimental young centerback Jurgen Klinsmann tossed into the fire at the 2015 Gold Cup. Those who follow Liga MX know that Alvarado has blossomed into a solid defender and leader on a good Necaxa team.

Berhalter has taken notice, and is monitoring Alvarado, but the 27-year-old has yet to earn a call-up. He will be a name to keep an eye on when the March friendlies roll around, and he is also a player who could find himself at a new club this winter.

Walker Zimmerman

The LAFC central defender has been a regular call-up by Berhalter, and has continued to thrive under Bob Bradley at LAFC. He is behind some other prospects on the list when it comes to passing ability, but he is a physical presence who dominates in the air and is also a threat on set pieces.

Erik Palmer-Brown

The former U.S. Under-20 national team captain is current on loan with Austrian side Austrian Wien, where he has earned regular playing time on loan from Manchester City. The 22-year-old should be in the conversation for Olympic qualifying.

Cameron Carter-Vickers

A disappointing loan stint at Stoke City caused Carter-Vickers to stagnate and slide a bit on this list, but his return to Tottenham could help expedite a permanent transfer as the 22-year-old searches for some club stability after a lengthy series of loans.

Justen Glad

A solid season as a starter for Real Salt Lake has helped earn Glad a USMNT call-up, with an eye toward a potential starting role in Olympic qualifying. The 22-year-old reads the game well and passes well, making him a solid long-term prospect for Berhalter’s system.

Auston Trusty

Left-footed central defenders aren’t easy to find, and the 21-year-old has the size and passing skills to push his way into the conversation among left-sided options at centerback for Berhalter. The move to the Colorado Rapids will be an interesting one, as he looks to learn from Robin Fraser, and from playing alongside a veteran like Drew Moor.

Owen Otasowie

The 18-year-old has played both as a central defender and defensive midfielder, and has pushed for a place with Wolves’ first team. Born in the USA and raised in England, Otasowie has spent time with the U.S. Under-18 national team and could be a key figure in the next Under-20 cycle. His newly-signed contract with Wolves bodes well for increased first-team opportunities for the 6-foot-2 defender in the near future.

Mark McKenzie

A roller-coaster 2019 saw McKenzie lose his starting place at the Under-20 World Cup, and with the Philadelphia Union, but he responded to enjoy a strong finish to the year. The 20-year-old defender doesn’t boast the same size as most other prospects on this list, but the 6-foot defender has good leadership qualities and the kind of mentality that could help him thrive as he takes on a bigger role for the Union in 2020.

James Sands

Injuries hampered the second half of a breakout 2019 season, but Sands truly impressed with New York City FC in his first full season with the first team. He looked sharp in a defensive midfield role, but eventually settled in as a central defender, showing intelligence and sharp passing out of the back. His technical quality

Aboubacar Keita

The Under-20 World Cup gave Keita a chance to make a name for himself, and while he had his ups and downs in that tournament, he clearly gained some confidence from the experience as he went on to earn first-team minutes with the Columbus Crew. He needs to solidify a starting role with the Crew in 2020 to have any chance at an Under-23 call-up, but the 19-year-old has potential.

Michael Edwards

Currently in the Wolfsburg Under-19 setup, Edwards has settled in well since leaving the D.C. United academy for Germany. Edwards earned regular starts in helping Wolfsburg’s U-19s win their league last season. A first-team jump is still some ways away, but the 19-year-old has already impressed in his first year overseas.

Steve Birnbaum

The 28-year-old defender is one of the older players on this list, coming just under the age cutoff for consideration. The D.C. United defender enjoyed an excellent 2019 season in MLS, but has continued to be left out of the USMNT picture in favor of younger options.

Tim Parker

A year after breaking into the USMNT picture for the first time, Parker endured a serious step back, playing far below his 2018 form in 2019 with the New York Red Bulls. The 26-year-old needs to work on his passing to have any shot of a call-up under Berhalter, but it isn’t a stretch to believe Parker will have a bounce-back season in 2020.

Donovan Pines

A rookie in 2019, Pines showed some promise in his 10 appearances for D.C. United. The 21-year-old has the size at 6-foot-5 to be a dominating presence, but will need to work on his passing to have a chance of making a serious climb up this list, while also having to beat out a pair of solid veterans in Birnbaum and Frederic Brillant for playing time.

Sam Rogers

The 6-foot-4 Seattle Sounders academy product is currently signed to Tacoma Defiance in the USL, where he spent the 2019 season, While he may have seen his chance at playing at the Under-20 World Cup derailed by a groin injury, Rogers remains an intriguing prospect due to his size and good passing ability, but he will need to join the Sounders and earn a starting role in MLS to start climbing up this list.