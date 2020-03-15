Ranking the USMNT Talent Pool: Goalkeepers

With World Cup qualifying less than a year away, and the 2022 World Cup on the horizon, it is a good time to take stock of the U.S. Men’s National Team talent pool heading into 2020.

Over the course of the final days of the year, SBI will look at the talent pool at every USMNT position, and rank the top players based on current form, and potential, as we move into the 2022 World Cup qualifying cycle.

We started the series with the striker position, and up next is the goalkeeper position. It is a position that has been a major strength for the USMNT in the past, but is a position now in a state of transition, with few players seeing first-team minutes at top leagues, but there are some promising prospects on the horizon.

Here are the top 10 goalkeepers in the USMNT Talent Pool:

Zack Steffen

The current undisputed number one, Steffen is starting and playing well for Bundesliga side Fortuna Dusseldorf after joining on loan from Manchester City, which he joined in a $10 million transfer at the start of 2019.

Steffen’s bout with knee tendonitis kept him out of the USMNT’s Nations League matches toward the end of the year, but the 24-year-old remains the best option in the pool, and there’s a big gap between Steffen and the rest of the field.

Ethan Horvath

Though he is currently stuck on the bench with Belgian power Club Brugge, it wasn’t too long ago that Horvath was playing well in Europe, and impressing in Champions League.

The 24-year-old will need to bide his time as he sits behind Belgian national team goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, but he will have to make a move away from Brugge if he is going to make a return to the USMNT in the near future.

Sean Johnson

Though he slipped behind Brad Guzan on the USMNT depth chart in the second half of 2019, Johnson remains a player who has made considerable progress in recent years. He put together an outstanding 2019 for New York City FC and made the most o his chances when called into action with the national team.

Five years younger than Guzan, the 30-year-old Johnson will have a new club coach to play for in 2020, which could mean a change in style away from the style Berhalter prefers. The possession-based approaches of Patrick Vieira and Domenec Torrent helped Johnson improve his passing ability tremendously.

Bill Hamid

You could argue that Hamid was the best goalkeeper in MLS in 2019 (SBI thought so), but he has continued to be overlooked by Berhalter, in large part because of what is seen as Hamid’s weakness, which is his ability to pass the ball. You can make that argument, but you also can’t deny that Steffen is the only player on this list you can call a better shot-stopper.

Unfortunately for Hamid, he isn’t going to have a chance to improve his passing ability playing in D.C. United’s system, so unless there is a coaching change, Hamid will have to simply continue to make acrobatic saves and hope Berhalter eventually brings him in for a deserved look.

Brad Guzan

Guzan will be 38 when the 2022 World Cup kicks off, so you have to weigh that when considering the 2019 Guzan had, and his status as the number two on the USMNT depth chart heading into 2020.

The move to Atlanta United not only helped Guzan rejuvenate his career, it also helped him sharpen his passing range, which still isn’t elite, but has improved enough to be a serviceable option in Berhalter’s system.

David Ochoa

The youngest player on this list, the 18-year-old Ochoa is probably a decade away from his prime, but there is no denying the talent he has shown, and the fast track he is current on. He earned key starts at the Under-20 World Cup as one of the youngest player son that team, and he also won a USL Championship title as a starter for Real Monarchs.

Matt Turner

If there was a breakout American goalkeeper in MLS in 2019 it was Turner, who blossomed after Bruce Arena took over, making a late push for MLS Goalkeeper of the Year.

The 25-year-old will be looking to have his first full season as a first-choice starter in 2020, and already did enough to earn a look from Berhalter. Given the age of the other players on this list, Turner should be a very good long-term USMNT option.

Jesse Gonzalez

The 24-year-old FC Dallas goalkeeper had a mixed 2019, not quite a standout year, but good enough to keep him in the national team conversation. Playing on a very young team surely presented some challenges, but he deserves some credit for being one of the veterans on an FCD side that surprised.

Gonzalez will need to sharpen his game, particularly in the distribution department, to climb back up this list in 2020, but given his age and tools, Gonzalez has a good chance of making a jump.

J.T. Marcinkowski

The 22-year-old San Jose Earthquakes goalkeeper is still waiting to break through as a regular for San Jose, but did continue his development with 16 starts for USL Championship side Reno 1868 FC.

Marcinkowski is a good bet to be the starting goalkeeper for the U.S. Under-23 national team for Olympic qualifying, which could provide a good showcase to help him boost his standing as one of the best young goalkeeping talents in the pipeline.