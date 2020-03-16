Report: Dest confirms interest from Bayern Munich

Sergino Dest reportedly has confirmed the interest he’s received from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

In February, Dutch outlet De Telegraaf reported that Bayern Munich offered Ajax €20 million last summer for the right back’s services. Ajax declined the offer from Bayern, but Dest recently confirmed the interest from the five-time European Cup winners.

“I was there mainly because I have family there,” Dest told Ajax1.nl. “I thought: if Bayern is really going to get interested, I want to know a bit about how the club works. So I thought it would be nice to check it out. But it wasn’t that I was invited by Bayern, as suggested. There was nothing else behind it.”

Dest visited Bayern back in February for their German Cup clash with Hoffenheim, an eventual 4-3 home win for the Bavarian side. The Bundesliga side has side advanced to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, the German Cup semifinals, and sit four points clear in the league title race.

Dest, 19, has impressed in his first full senior season for Ajax, totaling 35 appearances in all competitions. He’s scored two goals, registered six assists, and made eight appearances including his debut in the UEFA Champions League. Ajax currently are down 2-0 on aggregate to La Liga side Getafe in the Europa League Round of 16.

He’s not only starred for the Eredivisie leaders, but he’s also begun his international career with the U.S. Men’s National Team. After appearing in a pair of friendlies in October against Mexico and Uruguay, Dest committed his future with the USMNT over the Netherlands.

He appeared in Gregg Berhalter side’s 4-1 Concacaf Nations League win over Canada back in October in Orlando and should be in the running for more appearances this calendar year, pending the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The team was expected to visit Wales and the Netherlands later this month in friendlies, but had them postponed.

Should Dest make a move to Bayern in the future, he would become the first American player to play for the first team since Julian Green in 2016-17.

U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team prospect Chris Richards is currently with Bayern Munich’s U-23 side while Taylor Booth has made 16 appearances with Bayern’s U-19 team.

German-American Malik Tillman is also impressing with Bayern’s U-19 team, scoring 16 goals and registering nine assists in a combined 26 appearances.

There is no timetable for Dest’s return to play with Ajax as the Eredivisie season has been postponed until at least April.