Report: Houston, Dallas to host Concacaf Nations League deciders

The Concacaf Nations League final four is reportedly heading to Texas.

Houston and Dallas will host the semifinals and final of the Nations League, respectively, according to Yahoo Sports. Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium will reportedly play host to the tournament final, which is slated for June 7th.

The U.S. Men’s National Team will meet Honduras in the first semifinal, to be played at BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston on June 3, while Mexico and Costa Rica meet at NRG Stadium on the same night.

Gregg Berhalter’s side advanced after topping a group which also included Canada and Cuba while Tata Martino’s El Tri finished ahead of Bermuda and Panama in their group.

Honduras advanced after finishing ahead of Martinique and Trinidad & Tobago in Group C, setting up their date with the USMNT. Costa Rica topped Group D ahead of Curacao and Haiti.

The USMNT also qualified for the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup after finishing ahead of Canada and Cuba. Despite losing to Canada for the first time since 1985, the USMNT rolled off back-to-back wins to book its spot into the knockout stage of the tournament.

Gregg Berhalter’s team will continue a busy 2020 against the Netherlands and Wales later this month. Following the conclusion of the Nations League, the USMNT will begin World Cup Qualifying this Fall.