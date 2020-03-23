Report: Tokyo Olympics to be postponed

The 2020 Summer Olympics set to take place in Tokyo will reportedly be pushed due to the ongoing Coronavirus epidemic.

In a phone interview with USA Today, International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound admitted its likely the summer games will be moved to 2021. The news comes after both Canada and Australia both announced their respective decisions to withdraw from the competition.

“On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided,” Pound said. “The parametres going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on 24 July, that much I know.”

The International Olympic Committee has given itself four weeks to decide on the future of this summer’s Games, but Pound admitted an official decision will be coming soon.

“It will come in stages,” Pound said. “We will postpone this and begin to deal with all the ramifications of moving this, which are immense.”

COVID-19 has made a major impact around the globe, leading to 372,699 cases and 16,314 deaths to date. Italy has been the country hit the most by the virus, which has seen 6,077 deaths and over 50,000 active cases.

Professional sports around the world have been postponed due to COVID-19 with some Olympic Qualifying tournaments also following suit. The Concacaf Olympic Qualifying tournament for Men’s Soccer was expected to begin this month in Mexico, before being postponed.

Along with Men’s and Women’s Soccer, Men’s and Women’s Basketball, Swimming, Baseball, Tennis, and Surfing were among the large number of events scheduled to take place in Tokyo.

Several of Europe’s top soccer leagues have also been affected by COVID-19 with the English Premier League, German Bundesliga, and Spanish La Liga all suspending play. The UEFA Champions League will also not take place as well as the 2020 European Championship and 2020 Copa America.

Should the Olympics officially be moved to 2021, it will lead to an action-packed schedule of the world’s top events all happening in one calendar year.