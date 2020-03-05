Reyna: "I only want to play for the United States"

Giovanni Reyna has become the latest American export to take his talents to Germany and the Borussia Dortmund playmaker is now committing his international future to the United States.

Born in Sunderland, Reyna is also eligible to play for Argentina, England, and Portugal, but is following in the footsteps up his father Claudio and mother Danielle Egan, in wanting to play for the United States.

“For me it’s very clear,” Reyna told Dortmund newspaper Ruhr Nachrichten. “I only want to play for the USA. That’s my home. I might be able to make my debut. I’m definitely ready.”

The 17-year-old has kicked off 2020 by making his first team debuts for Dortmund in three different competitions; the Bundesliga, the German DFB Pokal, and the UEFA Champions League. Although he has only totaled 169 minutes in nine combined appearances, Reyna is getting the immediate impact of participating with the first team.

His wonder goal against Werder Bremen in a 3-2 German Cup Round of 16 defeat showed Lucien Favre and the Dortmund fans that Reyna can make an impact at such a young age. He followed that up with the game-winning assist in Dortmund’s 2-1 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg victory over Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Reyna’s international career with the U.S. has also grown over the years with him featuring for the U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team a total of 18 times. USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter confirmed in February that Reyna would be included in the upcoming European friendlies against both the Netherlands and Wales.

It is undecided if Reyna would be included in the U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team for Olympic Qualifying later this month, but seems unlikely due to Dortmund’s schedule remaining in full swing.

Reyna will look to make his 10th combined appearance for Dortmund this weekend against rivals Borussia Monchengladbach before visiting PSG in the second leg tie of the UCL Round of 16.