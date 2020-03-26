SBISoccer.com

Sources: Inter Miami to broadcast games locally on CBS

Inter Miami games might be on hold for now, but when they return they will have a local broadcast home to call their own.

Sources have told SBI that Inter Miami’s matches will be broadcasted in market on CBS this season. The television network will carry the games not scheduled for national television in South Florida, meaning CBS will air more than a dozen of Inter Miami’s clashes during the MLS team’s expansion season.

CBS will likely air games on both its main CBS4 channel as well as affiliated television station My33.

Earlier on Thursday, Inter Miami announced the hirings of Ray Hudson, Fernando Fiore, Andres Cordero, and Kaylin Kyle to “enhance the club’s digital presence.”

It is expected that at least two of them will serve as the commentating team on local broadcasts, with Hudson and Cordero the likeliest to lead the way during matches aired by CBS.

Off to an 0-2 start, Inter Miami is currently waiting for its inaugural MLS season to return. The league has suspended the 2020 campaign in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

