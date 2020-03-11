SBISoccer.com

The SBI Show: Episode 293 (Talking USMNT Olympic Qualifying, MLS, CCL, and more)

The U.S. Men’s Under-23 National Team’s Olympic qualifying roster is out, and the latest episode of The SBI Show takes a closer look at the squad entrusted with trying to end the USMNT’s Olympic qualifying drought.

Episode 293 of the SBI Show takes a closer look at Jason Kreis’ team, and includes some insight from Kreis into the team, its strengths, and the importance of qualifying for the 2020 Olympics.

Host Ives Galarcep looks back at MLS Week 2, and discusses the upcoming Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals.

Give Episode 293 of The SBI Show a listen here:

