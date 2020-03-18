This Date in American Soccer: Dempsey wonder goal eliminates Juventus

On this day in 2010, one of the U.S. Men’s National Team’s all-time greatest players delivered a wonder goal in the UEFA Europa League.

Clint Dempsey’s chip goal against Serie A side Juventus helped Fulham eliminate the Old Lady 5-4 on aggregate in the Round of 16 of the competition. It was a once-in-a-lifetime strike for Dempsey who sent Craven Cottage bonkers in a 4-1 second leg triumph.

Dempsey came off the bench, collected a pass from midfielder Dickson Etuhu, and chipped goalkeeper Antonio Chimenti from 20 yards out, leaving the Italian speechless.

Fulham would continue their dream run in the competition, advancing all the way to the 2010 Final after eliminating Bundesliga sides Hamburg and Wolfsburg along the way. However, the London club fell just short of the Europa League title, losing to La Liga side Atletico Madrid 2-1 in extra time.

Dempsey scored 60 goals in 232 combined appearances with Fulham, which also included a loan spell back at the club from London rivals Tottenham.

He would finish his career tied for the USMNT all-time goalscoring lead with teammate Landon Donovan, scoring 57 goals in 141 caps. Dempsey also won three Concacaf Gold Cups and one MLS Cup during his illustrious career before announcing his retirement in Aug. 2018.

What was your favorite Clint Dempsey moment? Should he have stayed in England longer? Does he get the nod over Donovan as the best goalscorer the USMNT has ever seen?

Share your thoughts below.