Tyler Adams: "I'm fit and ready to play."

Tyler Adams signed a contract extension with Bundesliga side RB Leipzig on Sunday and now looks ready to take his place back in Julian Nagelsmann’s starting lineup.

In an interview with the club’s website, Adams reflected on his recovery from a pulled calf suffered earlier this year and his reason for extending his stay at the club.

“Suffering another injury setback was a bit frustrating,” Adams said. “I’m happy that it’s only been a couple of weeks and am excited to be back training with the team. I’m fit and ready to play!”

“I’ve been with RB Leipzig for more than a year now, and it’s become my home. The club is really family-oriented, and I feel good here. It’s the perfect place to develop as a player and grow as a person.”

The 21-year-old midfielder has made only five appearances for RB Leipzig this season due to an adductor issue suffered prior to the start of the Bundesliga season. After 12 appearances and two assists last season under Ralf Rangnick, Adams was expected to play a major part under Nagelsmann before the injury.

However, after missing a majority of the Bundesliga campaign and RB Leipzig’s UEFA Champions League quest, Adams is now fighting to play a vital part in a possible two trophies for the club. He started in all five of his appearances for the club this season and will now try to help in the remaining months of the season.

“As a player and a sportsman of course you want to lift a trophy at the end of the season,” Adams said. “It’s no secret that we want to win the league and get as far as possible in the Champions League. We need to take it game by game and pick up points. We’ll fight to be in top spot in the Bundesliga right up to the end.”

A strong couple weeks for Adams could see him retain his starting role on a permanent basis while also getting his first National Team call up in a year. RB Leipzig are three points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich and currently hold a 1-0 aggregate lead over Tottenham in the UCL Round of 16.

Up next for Adams and RB Leipzig is a league date with Wolfsburg on March 7th before the second leg tie against Spurs at home on Match 10th.