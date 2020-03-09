UEFA Champions League headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

The business end of the fight for the highest prize in Europe is fast approaching as second leg matches in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 play out on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The once-seemingly unbeatable Liverpool has stumbled in recent weeks, and now finds itself having lost three of its five games in the last two weeks. The Reds dropped their first UCL match with Atletico Madrid and then went on to lose to Watford in Premier League action, and followed that up by getting knocked out of the FA Cup by Chelsea.

Fortunately for Jurgen Klopp and company, the weekend saw a bounceback win over Bournemouth ahead of their turn to host Atletico at Anfield on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Jose Mourinho and his Tottenham Hotspur desperately need to close a 1-0 gap of their own, but on the road against Bundesliga heavyweight RB Leipzig in UCL play.

Tottenham hasn’t earned a win since February 16th against Aston Villa in Premier League play, while Leipzig is rolling and unbeaten in its last five in all competitions.

Also this week, the initial leg of CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals kicks off with MLS interest in each of the four matches.

Here are this week’s soccer viewing options:

Monday

Premier League

4 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Leicester City vs Aston Villa

Serie A

1:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Sassuolo vs Brescia

Superliga Argentina

6 p.m. –fuboTV – Unión Santa Fe vs Vélez Sarsfield

8:10 p.m. –fuboTV – Estudiantes vs Racing Club

Primera A

8:15 p.m. –fuboTV – El Nacional vs Deportivo Cuenca

Tuesday

UEFA Champions League

4 p.m. –fuboTV, Galavision, B/R Live – Valencia vs Atalanta

4 p.m. -TNT, fuboTV, TUDN USA, B/R Live – RB Leipzig vs Tottenham Hotspur

La Liga

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Eibar vs Real Sociedad

Copa Libertadores

6:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Universidad Católica vs América de Cali

6:15 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Santos vs Delfin

6:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Bolívar vs Tigre

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Libertad vs Caracas

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Boca Juniors vs Medellín

8:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Palmeiras vs Guaraní

CONCACAF Champions League

8 p.m. –fuboTV , TUDN USA- Montreal Impact vs Olimpia

Copa MX

11 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, fuboTV – Toluca vs Tijuana

Copa Argentina

5 p.m. –fuboTV – Platense vs Deportivo Madryn

Tournoi de France (Women’s International)

2 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Brazil vs Canada

4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – France vs Netherlands

Wednesday

UEFA Champions League

4 p.m. –fuboTV, Galavision, B/R Live – PSG vs Borussia Dortmund

4 p.m. – TNT, fuboTV, TUDN USA, B/R Live – Liverpool vs Atlético Madrid

Premier League

3:30 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Manchester City vs Arsenal

Bundesliga

1:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Borussia M’gladbach vs Köln

Copa Libertadores

6:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Peñarol vs Wilstermann

6:15 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Colo-Colo vs Atlético PR

6:15 p.m. –fuboTV– River Plate vs Binacional

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Independiente del Valle vs Junior

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Olimpia vs Defensa y Justicia

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV– São Paulo vs LDU Quito

8:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Flamengo vs Barcelona

CONCACAF Champions League

8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – NYCFC vs Tigres UANL

10:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – América vs Atlanta United

SheBelieves Cup

7 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – USA vs Japan

Copa MX

11 p.m. –fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Monterrey vs Juárez

Copa Argentina

4 p.m. –fuboTV– Sarmiento vs Douglas Haig

9:10 p.m. –fuboTV– Argentinos Juniors vs Cañuelas

Super Lig

1 p.m. –fuboTV– Yeni Malatyaspor vs Trabzonspor

USL Championship

10 p.m. –ESPN+– Tacoma Defiance vs San Diego Loyal

Thursday

UEFA Europa League

1:55 p.m. –fuboTV, Galavision, B/R Live – Eintracht Frankfurt vs Basel

1:55 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – İstanbul Başakşehir vs København

1:55 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, UniMás – LASK Linz vs Manchester United

1:55 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, B/R Live – Sevilla vs Roma

4 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, B/R Live – Inter vs Getafe

4 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Olympiakos Piraeus vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

4 p.m. –fuboTV, Galavision, B/R Live – Rangers vs Bayer Leverkusen

4 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Wolfsburg vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Copa Libertadores

6 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Nacional vs Estudiantes Mérida

8 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Grêmio vs Internacional

8 p.m. –fuboTV– Racing Club vs Alianza Lima

CONCACAF Champions League

10:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – LAFC vs Cruz Azul

Ascenso MX

10:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Alebrijes de Oaxaca vs Atlante