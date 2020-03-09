UEFA Champions League headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

The business end of the fight for the highest prize in Europe is fast approaching as second leg matches in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 play out on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The once-seemingly unbeatable Liverpool has stumbled in recent weeks, and now finds itself having lost three of its five games in the last two weeks. The Reds dropped their first UCL match with Atletico Madrid and then went on to lose to Watford in Premier League action, and followed that up by getting knocked out of the FA Cup by Chelsea.
Fortunately for Jurgen Klopp and company, the weekend saw a bounceback win over Bournemouth ahead of their turn to host Atletico at Anfield on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Jose Mourinho and his Tottenham Hotspur desperately need to close a 1-0 gap of their own, but on the road against Bundesliga heavyweight RB Leipzig in UCL play.
Tottenham hasn’t earned a win since February 16th against Aston Villa in Premier League play, while Leipzig is rolling and unbeaten in its last five in all competitions.
Also this week, the initial leg of CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals kicks off with MLS interest in each of the four matches.
Here are this week’s soccer viewing options:
Monday
Premier League
4 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Leicester City vs Aston Villa
Serie A
1:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Sassuolo vs Brescia
Superliga Argentina
6 p.m. –fuboTV – Unión Santa Fe vs Vélez Sarsfield
8:10 p.m. –fuboTV – Estudiantes vs Racing Club
Primera A
8:15 p.m. –fuboTV – El Nacional vs Deportivo Cuenca
Tuesday
UEFA Champions League
4 p.m. –fuboTV, Galavision, B/R Live – Valencia vs Atalanta
4 p.m. -TNT, fuboTV, TUDN USA, B/R Live – RB Leipzig vs Tottenham Hotspur
La Liga
3 p.m. –fuboTV – Eibar vs Real Sociedad
Copa Libertadores
6:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Universidad Católica vs América de Cali
6:15 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Santos vs Delfin
6:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Bolívar vs Tigre
8:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Libertad vs Caracas
8:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Boca Juniors vs Medellín
8:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Palmeiras vs Guaraní
CONCACAF Champions League
8 p.m. –fuboTV , TUDN USA- Montreal Impact vs Olimpia
Copa MX
11 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, fuboTV – Toluca vs Tijuana
Copa Argentina
5 p.m. –fuboTV – Platense vs Deportivo Madryn
Tournoi de France (Women’s International)
2 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Brazil vs Canada
4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – France vs Netherlands
Wednesday
UEFA Champions League
4 p.m. –fuboTV, Galavision, B/R Live – PSG vs Borussia Dortmund
4 p.m. – TNT, fuboTV, TUDN USA, B/R Live – Liverpool vs Atlético Madrid
Premier League
3:30 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Manchester City vs Arsenal
Bundesliga
1:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Borussia M’gladbach vs Köln
Copa Libertadores
6:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Peñarol vs Wilstermann
6:15 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Colo-Colo vs Atlético PR
6:15 p.m. –fuboTV– River Plate vs Binacional
8:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Independiente del Valle vs Junior
8:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Olimpia vs Defensa y Justicia
8:30 p.m. –fuboTV– São Paulo vs LDU Quito
8:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Flamengo vs Barcelona
CONCACAF Champions League
8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – NYCFC vs Tigres UANL
10:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – América vs Atlanta United
SheBelieves Cup
7 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – USA vs Japan
Copa MX
11 p.m. –fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Monterrey vs Juárez
Copa Argentina
4 p.m. –fuboTV– Sarmiento vs Douglas Haig
9:10 p.m. –fuboTV– Argentinos Juniors vs Cañuelas
Super Lig
1 p.m. –fuboTV– Yeni Malatyaspor vs Trabzonspor
USL Championship
10 p.m. –ESPN+– Tacoma Defiance vs San Diego Loyal
Thursday
UEFA Europa League
1:55 p.m. –fuboTV, Galavision, B/R Live – Eintracht Frankfurt vs Basel
1:55 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – İstanbul Başakşehir vs København
1:55 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, UniMás – LASK Linz vs Manchester United
1:55 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, B/R Live – Sevilla vs Roma
4 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, B/R Live – Inter vs Getafe
4 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Olympiakos Piraeus vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
4 p.m. –fuboTV, Galavision, B/R Live – Rangers vs Bayer Leverkusen
4 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Wolfsburg vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Copa Libertadores
6 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Nacional vs Estudiantes Mérida
8 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Grêmio vs Internacional
8 p.m. –fuboTV– Racing Club vs Alianza Lima
CONCACAF Champions League
10:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – LAFC vs Cruz Azul
Ascenso MX
10:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Alebrijes de Oaxaca vs Atlante
