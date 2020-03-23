UEFA postpones Champions League, Europa League Finals due to Coronavirus

Europe’s top two club competitions will not be completed due to the ongoing Coronavirus issues affecting most areas around the world.

A week after both the European Championship and Copa America tournaments were postponed to 2021, UEFA has postponed two of its additional tournaments. The Federation announced Monday that the Champions League and Europa League, along with the Women’s Champions League Final have all been suspended.

“No decision has yet been made on rearranged dates,” FIFA said in a statement. “The working group, established last week as a result of the conference call among the stakeholders of European football, which was chaired by UEFA President, Aleksander Čeferin, will analyse the options available. The group has already begun its examination of the calendar.”

The Champions League was currently in the Round of 16 second leg process with four matches remaining on the schedule. Last season’s champions Liverpool were eliminated as well as Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham, and Valencia.

Istanbul, Turkey was set to host the 2020 UCL Final which was slated to happen on May 30th.

The Europa League only saw six of the eight Round of 16 first legs played with matches scheduled in both Seville and Milan postponed. Inter Milan, Manchester United, Sevilla, and Bayer Leverkusen were among the favorites in the competition, which was slated to conclude in Gdansk, Poland on May 27th.

In addition to Monday’s news from UEFA, the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics are also expected to be moved to 2021 due to COVID-19.