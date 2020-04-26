Adams, RB Leipzig gearing up for strong finish to season

RB Leipzig have been one of the more underrated sides in European Football this season and still have much to prove whenever the season resumes play.

U.S. Men’s National Team and Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams recently got back into the first team fold from injury and is aiming to keep his starting role in Julian Nagelsmann’s team. Leipzig remain in the Bundesliga title race alongside Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund and advanced to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

The ongoing Coronavirus epidemic has forced a lengthy break around the world, but Adams remains confident that Leipzig will be ready to go once matches are played.

“If the game started tomorrow, I think that we would be ready to play and, our team had such a strong mentality and the form doesn’t really matter,” Adams said in a Bundesliga interview. “We know that once we get back out on the pitch we’re gonna take care of business.”

Leizpig last played on March 10th after booking their spot to a first Champions League quarterfinal in club history. Timo Werner and Marcel Sabitzer both shined in the pair of wins over the EPL side, while Adams made a short cameo in the return leg in Leipzig.

The 21-year-old has been hampered by injuries this season, playing in only six matches across all competitions. Adams impressed in 12 combined appearances last season following his move from the New York Red Bulls of Major League Soccer. He was rewarded with a contract extension in March and hopes to play a key role in what will be a busy schedule later this Spring.

“We’re fortunate enough to have a very deep squad this year, so the depth has been able to contribute to a lot of our success, so if we have to cram games in short weeks, I think that our team is perfect for that scenario,” Adams said.

“You know playing at certain venues [following the break] can be difficult, I am not saying it won’t be difficult anymore, but it will have a more neutral flavor, so for us, it will be about doing our homework and focus on our tactics.”

Leipzig have nine league matches remaining as they currently sit third in the table and five points behind leaders Bayern Munich. May 9th is the reported restart date to the season, but it has yet to be deemed official by the German Government and the DFB.

The lengthy break has kept Adams and his teammates from continuing their eye-catching campaign, but safety remains first in every country during this hectic period. Once the season does resume, Adams knows the importance of starting on a positive note with two trophies left to play for.

“We are going to look at this in a positive way,” Adams said. “A lot of times, you can get caught up in other team’s results. For us, the first result will be important to build some momentum for the rest of the season.”