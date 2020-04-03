Concacaf Nations League semifinals, final suspended due to Coronavirus

The U.S. Men’s National Team will have to wait for its chance of advancing in the 2020 Concacaf Nations League.

Concacaf announced Friday that the tournament’s semifinals and finals have been suspended due to the ongoing Coronavirus epidemic in the United States.

Houston and Dallas were scheduled to host the final four of the competition on June 4th and 7th respectively. The USMNT was lined up to face Honduras while Mexico and Costa Rica were scheduled to duke it out in the second semifinal matchup.

“The matches including the U.S.A., Mexico, Honduras, and Costa Rica will be rescheduled to take place at a later date in venues to be determined,” Concacaf said in a statement. “This will be confirmed following further discussions with FIFA regarding the remaining international windows in the football calendar, and will obviously be subject to public health authorities deeming it safe for professional sports events to resume.”

The USMNT have only played one match in 2020, a 1-0 friendly win over Los Ticos back in January. This will be the latest matches postponed for Gregg Berhalter’s side, following the March friendlies at both Wales and the Netherlands, and the 2020 Concacaf Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Most of the world’s top leagues and tournaments have been postponed including the European Championship, the UEFA Champions and Europa Leagues, and the top five domestic leagues in Europe.

MLS has also continued its postponement of the 2020 regular season and have yet to determine a new possible restart date.