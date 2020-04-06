Dempsey, Donovan and Bradley headline SBI's USMNT All-Decade Team

The end of the current decade will bring to a close an U.S. Men’s National Team era that had its share of painful moments, but also plenty of good ones delivered by some of the best USMNT players in history.
We are in the midst of a generational shift with the USMNT, and that shift becomes all the more apparent when you stop to think about the top performers of the past decade. There are a few players in SBI’s USMNT all-Decade team who still have roles on the current national team, but recent years have seen the retirements and gradual departures of several key figures.
The SBI USMNT All-Decade team was chosen based strictly on performances with the national team, and while some picks were extremely easy to make, there were also some very tough calls. Some players were chosen despite not having compiled as many total game played as their competitors, but those who delivered memorable performances and tournaments on big stages earned nods over those who may have logged more games played, but didn’t have the same level of peak performances.
Who were the best USMNT performers of the past decade? Here is SBI’s USMNT All-Decade Team:
Tim Howard
The unforgettable performance against Belgium in the 2014 World Cup stands out as Howard’s masterpiece, but he provided much more than that during the past decade. A starter in the 2010 and 2014 World Cups, Howard compiled 73 appearances in the decade, posting a 33-23-13 during that time, with 23 shutouts.
DeAndre Yedlin
A surprise inclusion on the 2014 USMNT World Cup team, Yedlin parlayed the good impression he made in Brazil into a transfer to Tottenham, and he has stayed in England ever since. He has made the transition from attack-minded speedster to a more defensively-solid right back who is the favorite to start in the position in the next World Cup qualifying cycle.
Geoff Cameron
Though his exit from the USMNT picture was an acrimonious one, there is no denying the credentials he put together during a solid stretch in a starting role. The versatile defender earned starts at right back, centerback and in defensive midfield, and put in good showings at the 2014 World Cup. He made 55 appearances for the USMNT, generating four goals and an assist while logging 4,376 minutes.
John Brooks
There were other centerbacks who played far more games, but no American centerback this decade had a better tournament than Brooks’ Copa America Centenario, or a bigger moment than his game-winning goal against Ghana at the 2014 World Cup. Injuries have limited Brooks to 38 appearances despite being the best American centerback for more than half the decade, but his 2,970 minutes played were generally very impressive.
Fabian Johnson
Another player who played a variety of positions, Johnson slots in at left back on the USMNT All-Decade team even though his peak was actually at right back at the 2014 World Cup. Johnson made 57 appearances for the national team, recording two goals and 11 assists, logging 3,522 minutes in the process.
Michael Bradley
No USMNT player this decade played in more games, logged more minutes or produced more assists than Bradley. The long-time USMNT captain began the decade in style with a standout 2010 World Cup, and has closed out the decade with a Best XI selection in last summer’s Gold Cup.
He made a whopping 112 appearances for the USMNT in the past decade, providing 10 goals and 23 assists in 8,839 minutes. You need only look at the Top 30 USMNT goals of the past decade to appreciate the impact he had over the past 10 years.
Jermaine Jones
A key figure during the Jurgen Klinsmann era, Jones earned his place on the All-Decade team on the strength of his penchant for stepping up in big games.
Jones made 69 appearances for the USMNT in the decade, contributing four goals and eight assists in 5,331 minutes of action. He was one of the team’s best players at the 2014 World Cup, and turned in some memorable outings in Gold Cups and World Cup qualifying.
Landon Donovan
Though the bulk of his main contributions in this decade came at the very start of the decade, it doesn’t take away from just how special he was during that period for the USMNT. His winner against Algeria at the 2010 World Cup was the biggest moment of the decade for the national team, and he also helped lead the Americans to a 2013 Gold Cup title.
His absence from the 2014 World Cup squad will go down as the most controversial decisions of the decade, but he still still finished the decade with an impressive 15 goals and 15 assists in 37 appearances and 2,952 minutes.
Clint Dempsey
The decade’s leading goal-scorer for the USMNT, Dempsey finished with an impressive 40 goals and 14 assists before he retired, including goals in both the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.
Dempsey made 81 appearances for the national team in the past decade, playing a vital role in every major tournament the team played in. He finished with 6,594 minutes played during the past decade, second only to Bradley.
Christian Pulisic
Though he played the fewest minutes in the decade of anybody on the All-Decade team, Pulisic’s 2,268 minutes were memorable. He was easily the team’s most dangerous player in 2017 and 2019, and while he didn’t play much in 2018, he still managed to deliver 14 goals and nine assists in the decade to secure his place on the All-Decade team.
Jozy Altidore
While injuries kept him from being able to play in several major tournament matches, Altidore still managed to put up big numbers in the decade. He is second only to Bradley in total matches played with 92, and his 34 goals scored are second only to Dempsey’s 40.
Altidore also provided 12 assists during his 6,538 minutes in the decade, the third-most minutes logged by any USMNT player over the past 10 years. His goal-scoring run in the 2014 World Cup qualifying cycle, and his free kick beauty in the 2017 Gold Cup final stand as the high points of his decade.
USMNT All-Decade Second Team
Brad Guzan
Steve Cherundolo
Omar Gonzalez
Matt Besler
DaMarcus Beasley
Kyle Beckerman
Alejandro Bedoya
Graham Zusi
Jordan Morris
Bobby Wood
Gyasi Zardes
NO! Cherundolo is first team all the way!
NO! Cherundolo is first team all the way!
It’s a shame that there was that lost generation.
As far as the 1st team goes I agree with Johnnyrazor…”The only debate is probably fullback. Cherundolo vs Yedlin and/or FJ at RB and Beasley at LB. Both were more a part of the previous decade so understandable for a Yedlin over those two.”
IMO the 2nd team has many more questionable selections. Not sure how Morris (Limited # of appearances) & Bedoya (Never really established himself) were able to garner this kind of recognition.
I thought that two but who else would you add to the 2nd team? (Stats this decade only)
Eddie Johnson 7g 26 caps
Maurice Edu 33 caps 1g 0a as a DM (Bedoya different position in those days but 2g 11a)
Mix Diskerud 6g 2a 38 caps (no WC appearances as opposed to Edu and Bedoya)
Nagbe 25 caps 1g 2a (No WC)
Onyewu 17 apps
DeMerit 8 caps (every minute of 2010 WC but didn’t play after 2011)
Bocanegra 32 caps 3g
Stu Holdan 1g 2a 14 caps (1WC cap)
Ricardo Clark 6 caps 1g
McKennie and Adams limited sample
———————————
I’m sure I’m forgetting someone
Kind of depressing how injuries derailed some very promising options that could/should have been key contributors during this time period….
ArJo, CD9, Holden, Gooch,
Also hammers home that whole lost generation argument with the likes of…
Mix, Shea, Corona, Torres, Morales, Williams, Agudelo, etc….
–
Personally I’d have gone with Boca over Gonzo (length of service even if he was at the end of his career); ArJo over Morris (was actually on the WC team and played….even if their # of games were similar).
Unfortunately don’t really have a like for like replacement for Bedoya, but his time was so underwhelming that I find if difficult to include him as one of the top 22 players over the past 10 years.
I would guess the debate of Boca vs Gonzo comes down to we’ve got fresher memories of Omar. Boca’s career was far more in the previous decade. Probably both should beat out Besler.
————————
ArJo vs Morris: Morris 39 caps 10g 8a (2014-2019) ArJo 19 caps 4g 2a (2013-2015). Had Berhalter called in Aron for the 2 Cuba matches this fall those stats are probably reversed but he didn’t so Morris wins, Aron’s one WC sub performance not enough.
DeMerit, was I thought the best CB, but he really played a bigger role in the previous decade, he was most notable in that you simply did not see him quietly going about the job of denying the opponents chances, until you noticed the other team was not having any joy going anywhere near him.
Bocanegra was a pure defender who had a range of possible positions and leaving him off the 2nd team while having Besler and Gonzales there is a pretty big slight to Carlos. Beasley fits on the 2nd team and like Carlos, it is as much where you think he should be that is the biggest question.
The only debate is probably fullback. Cherundolo vs Yedlin and/or FJ at RB and Beasley at LB. Both were more a part of the previous decade so understandable for a Yedlin over those two. Of course Bizzy will be calling for Wondo over Altidore.
…..ma man!!! Appreciate the shout-out, lol
Spot on.
