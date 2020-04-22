Eredivisie unlikely to return until at least September

The Dutch Eredivisie will not be returning anytime soon.

The Netherlands officially banned professional sports until at least September 1st on Tuesday, which will include the top-flight of Dutch football. Originally the league was scheduled to resume in June behind closed doors, but ultimately a decision needs to be made about the results played so far.

UEFA will still need to approve the matter, but it seems unlikely the season will resume after Dutch Government ruled against any professional sports, concerts, or festivals until the Fall.

“It’s better to be cautious now than to have regrets later,” Dutch Prime Minister Mark Butte said. “I would love to say we could go a lot further. But that is very scary and dangerous. We see a little improvement in the data, but just imagine that we would relax some measures, causing the virus to peak again.”

“That’s something we all absolutely don’t want.”

Leading the Eredivisie table is defending champions Ajax, who are ahead of second place AZ Alkmaar on goal difference. U.S. Men’s National Team defender Sergino Dest has made a major impact in his first senior season with Ajax, registering five assists in 20 league appearances.

Alkmaar, Feyenoord, and PSV round out the top four in the league table. Fellow Americans Richard Ledezma and Chris Gloster are currently under contract with PSV, however have yet to feature for the first team in league action.

Ledezma has scored four goals and added three assists in 25 Eerste Divisie appearances while Gloster has one assist in 16 appearance.

Former U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team star Haji Wright is in his first full season with VVV Venlo since moving from Schalke last summer. The 22-year-old has failed to score in 22 league appearances, but has chipped in one assist. Venlo are 13th in the 16-team league, two points clear of the relegation zone.

Injuries have plagued Desevio Payne’s season with FC Emmen since moving from Excelsior last July. The former U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team product has made only two appearances for current 12th place Emmen. His contact expires this summer, but Emmen currently holds an option for the 2020-21 season.

The Eredivisie’s decision came on the same day that Italian Serie A clubs voted unanimously to conclude the league season, however no resumption date has been determined yet.