Haaland: "Reyna is the American Dream"

Giovanni Reyna may have only played 11 matches so far in his senior career, but it hasn’t stopped the youngster from making a major impression at Borussia Dortmund.

The 17-year-old joined up with Lucien Favre’s side in January and since has forced his way into earning first team minutes. In his 11 appearances, Reyna has totaled only 177 minutes, but has already crossed off his first goal and assist of his to-do list.

Working with fellow young and talented forwards such as Norway’s Erling Haaland and England’s Jadon Sancho, Reyna has helped Borussia Dortmund remain in the Bundesliga title race picture with Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig. Haaland and Sancho may have more experience with first team football so far in their careers, but the Norwegian striker admits Reyna has the ability to go far in his career.

“He’s 17-and-a-half soon, so in such a young age to be so calm on the ball and play for such a big team, it’s very fascinating to see how calm he is and he doesn’t care about anything, he just jumps right into it,” Haaland said of Reyna in an interview with ESPN.

“He can go right to the top, the American Dream I call him.”

Haaland also came into the fold at Dortmund in January after joining from Austrian Bundesliga side, Red Bull Salzburg. After exploding for 24 goals in all competitions for Jesse Marsch’s side, Haaland hasn’t showed any signs of slowing down with Dortmund.

He’s scored 12 goals and added one assist in 13 appearances in all competitions, including scoring in four-consecutive matches from Jan. 18th- Feb. 4th. Haaland has formed a strong early partnership with Reyna in the Dortmund attack, one that certainly could keep Dortmund in the mix for trophies down the road.

Reyna is still seeking his first cap with the U.S. Men’s National Team after moving through the ranks quickly in U.S. Soccer. A former U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team player, Reyna scored six goals in 16 career appearances for the team and is now eligible to represent the USMNT as well as the U.S. Under-23 and Under-20 teams.

He was scheduled to be included in the USMNT’s March European friendlies at both Wales and the Netherlands, prior to the postponement of those matches due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Reyna’s eligible to represent four countries should he wish, but confirmed his commitment to the United States back in March. For now, he’ll have to wait until possible World Cup Qualifiers in the Fall to earn his first senior cap under Gregg Berhalter.