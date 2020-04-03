Malmo’s Gall to join Stabaek on loan

Romain Gall will be on the move from Malmo once the European season restarts.

The Swedish Allsvenskan side announced Friday that Gall will join Norwegian side Stabaek on loan. Gall will remain with Malmo until the Norwegian season resumes.

“The discussions with Stabæk have been going on for a long time but they stayed for a while due to the corona virus,” Malmo director Daniel Andersson said.

“Their interest has been intact and this is an agreement that everyone involved is happy with. We have tough competition in our offensive places and Romain needs playing time. Our assessment is that he has good chances of getting it in Stabæk and we hope he gets more exchange in their environment.”

Gall, 25, registered nine goals and eight assists for Malmo in 47 combined appearances. He joined from Sundsvall in July 2018 after totaling 11 goals and eight assists in 40 appearances for the fellow Allsvenskan side.

However, Gall only featured once in the Svenska Cupen so far for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side and was linked with a move away to earn more playing time. His career is in need of a kickstart after impressing early in Sweden.

Gall has earned one cap with the U.S. Men’s National Team, but has since yet to be called in by Gregg Berhalter.

Stabaek, formerly managed by current LAFC and former USMNT head coach Bob Bradley, was scheduled to begin the Eliteserien season, but saw it postponed due to the ongoing Coronavirus epidemic.