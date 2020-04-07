SBISoccer.com

Miami Total Futbol Radio: Episode 5 (Milk Jugs, Miles, Magisterial)

Major League Soccer

The coronavirus pandemic has put the MLS season on pause for nearly a month now, but Inter Miami has still managed to stay quite busy over the past few weeks.

Inter Miami’s squad and front office have stayed active as of late despite Major League Soccer’s stoppage in play because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Players have been doing regular individualized workouts given to them by the coaching staff, while other members of the club have been preparing and making announcements with regards to the broadcasting of local games.

After a brief hiatus because of the ongoing coronavirus situation, bilingual podcast Miami Total Futbol Radio returns to discuss all things Inter Miami. Co-hosts Franco Panizo and Eric Krakauer go through all of the club’s latest news and happenings, providing an insightful and quick catch-up on all that has transpired since MLS was forced to pause.

Give Episode 5 of Miami Total Futbol Radio a listen below:

