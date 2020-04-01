On This Day: Minnesota United earns first MLS victory

On This Day in 2017, Minnesota United recorded a first-ever MLS win after a sluggish start to life in United States’ top-flight of club soccer.

After suffering defeats in three of their opening four games, the Loons downed Real Salt Lake 4-2 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis behind a first-MLS brace for striker Christian Ramirez. It was a thrilling affair for Adrian Heath’s side who also got a one-goal, two-assist performance from winger Kevin Molino.

RSL midfielder Luke Mulholland scored for the visitors in the fourth minute, however the Loons found their equalizer in the 16th minute via Molino. The floodgates opened in the second half via Ramirez’s brace and a Johan Venegas tap-in. Yura Movsisyan bagged a consolation goal in the 87th minute for RSL, but it didn’t affect the final points as the Loons savored a first win especially on home soil.

Only defender Brett Kallman and winger Molino are the only remaining Loons players from that starting lineup back in April. The win snapped an ugly run for the Loons, who were outscored 18-6 during a four-match winless run to begin life in MLS.

The Loons ultimately finished ninth in the Western Conference table that year, totaling 36 points from 34 matches. Since then, the Loons have improved each year and are coming off a first-ever MLS Cup Playoffs berth in 2019.

Minnesota United were 2-0-0 to begin the 2020 season prior to the season postponement due to the ongoing Coronavirus epidemic.