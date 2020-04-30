PSG crowned champion as Ligue 1 stands by decision to end season

Paris Saint-Germain was crowned as Ligue 1 champions after the Professional Football League (LFP) announced both Ligue Un and Ligue 2 seasons were officially cancelled.

Earlier Thursday, the LFP’s decision was voted through by the Board of Directors and it will now have to be confirmed by the General Assembly in May.

The LFP decided that the league table as of the last game played would be used to determine the final standings. Prior to the cancellation, PSG was 12 points ahead of second place Marseille with a game in hand.

As a result, Marseille will qualify directly for the upcoming Champions League season with Rennes going into the qualification rounds. Rennes found itself one point ahead of Lille with 10 games to play.

Lille and Reims, by contrast, will get direct access to the Europa League while Nice must qualify through the preliminary knockout phases.

Beyond the European positions, the decision condemned Toulouse and Amiens to relegation while the third-place playoff was cancelled altogether. Lorient and Lens will be returning to France’s top flight in their place.

Toulouse President Olivier Sadran penned a letter to the FFF President Noël Le Graët and LFP President Nathalie Boy de la Tour, lambasting the decision.

“Any decision to relegate a team based on the provisional classification taken from the 27th or 28th matchday taken against Toulouse would be unjust, unfair and unfounded in law…An abuse of power,” wrote Sadran in the letter, which was publishes by Les Violets.

“Consequently, a relegation pronounced on the basis of the provisional classification at the end of the 28th or 27th matchday would constitute an unacceptable departure from the principles of fairness and sports ethics of which the LFP and the FFF are the guarantors. Any unilateral decision to relegate would constitute a sanction not provided for by the applicable regulations,” added Sadran.

The Toulouse President concluded by threatening legal action if the decision was ratified.

“In light of all of the above, TFC’s request is simply that the FFF and LFP abide by their own rules and act as guarantors of ethical and fair sports. Any other decision, which does not allow TFC to assert its right to opportunities of continued sporting and fairness, would be immediately challenged before the relevant courts,” wrote Sadran.

L’Équipe reported on Thursday that BeIN Sports and Canal + have refused to make the remaining TV rights payments for the rest of the 2019-2020 season to the LFP, resulting in a 243 million euro loss for the league.